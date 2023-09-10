South Korea vs Saudi Arabia Prediction and Betting Tips | September 12th 2023

Two sides who need a win face off as South Korea and Saudi Arabia lock horns in a friendly fixture at St. James' Park on Tuesday.

The Taegeuk Warriors are currently on a six-game winless run while Roberto Mancini’s men have lost their last six matches across all competitions.

South Korea failed to find their feet as they were held to a goalless draw by Wales when the sides met last Thursday.

Jurgen Klinsmann’s men have now failed to win their last six matches in all competitions, losing three and picking up three draws in that time.

South Korea’s last victory came in their final group-stage game of the 2022 World Cup when they stunned Portugal to a 2-1 win.

Meanwhile, newly-appointed manager Mancini failed to turn Saudi Arabia’s fortunes around as his side fell to a 3-1 loss against Costa Rica last Friday.

The Falcons have now lost their last five matches across all competitions, a run that saw them crash out of the Gold Cup in the group stages back in January.

Like South Korea, Saudi Arabia will be looking to return to winning ways as they ramp up preparations for the forthcoming AFC Asia Cup in January.

South Korea vs Saudi Arabia Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

The result have been split right down the middle in the history of this fixture, with South Korea and Saudi Arabia picking up six wins each from their previous 18 meetings.

However, Klinsmann’s men are currently on a five-match undefeated run against the Falcons, claiming two wins and three draws since a 1-0 loss in August 2015.

Saudi Arabia have lost their last five matches across all competitions, conceding 11 goals and scoring four since January’s 1-0 victory over Yemen.

South Korea are without a win in their last four home matches, losing twice and picking up two draws since a 1-0 victory over Iceland in November 2022.

South Korea vs Saudi Arabia Prediction

Tuesday’s clash gives South Korea and Saudi Arabia an opportunity to snap their dire run of results and we anticipate a heated contest at St. James' Park. However, we predict both sides will cancel out each other’s efforts and settle for a share of the spoils.

Prediction: South Korea 1-1 Saudi Arabia

South Korea vs Saudi Arabia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in six of South Korea’s last eight games)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corner kicks in Saudi Arabia’s last seven matches)