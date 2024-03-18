South Korea vs Thailand Prediction and Betting Tips | March 21st 2024

South Korea will welcome Thailand to the Seoul World Cup Stadium in the second round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers on Thursday.

The hosts have enjoyed a 100% start to their qualifying campaign, recording a 5-0 win over Singapore in the campaign opener and defeating China 3-0 a week later in November. Son Heung-min and Lee Kang-in scored three goals apiece in the two wins.

They play for the first time since a 2-0 loss to Jordan in the 2023 AFC Asian Cup semifinals in February. Jürgen Klinsmann was removed as the head coach following that loss and they will take to the pitch for the first time under new coach Hwang Sun-hong.

The visitors lost 2-1 to China in their campaign opener but bounced back with a 3-1 away win over Singapore a week later in November. They were eliminated by Uzbekistan from the round of 16 in the Asian Cup and will look to bounce back with a win.

South Korea vs Thailand Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have a long-standing rivalry and have locked horns 75 times in all competitions. The hosts have dominated proceedings against the visitors with a 52-11 lead in wins and 12 games ending in draws.

They have met just four times in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers. The hosts have an unbeaten record in these games, with three wins.

South Korea have suffered just one loss in their last 20 games in the World Cup qualifiers.

Thailand have just two wins in their last 10 games across all competitions, suffering five losses.

The visitors have just three wins in away meetings against the hosts.

Korea are unbeaten in their last 18 home games in the World Cup qualifiers, recording 16 wins.

South Korea vs Thailand Prediction

The Taeguk Warriors have suffered just one loss in their last 14 games in all competitions. Interestingly, their last two wins have come on penalties. Head coach Hwang Sun-hong has called up a 23-man squad for the two games against Thailand.

First-choice goalkeeper Kim Seung-gyu is injured, so Lee Chang-geun is back in the fold for the first time since November 2020. Joo Min-kyu has been handed his first senior call-up and is one of the 11 K-League 1 players in the squad.

The War Elephants have just one win in five games in 2024 across all competitions, failing to score in three games. They have just one win in their last seven games in the World Cup qualifiers, suffering four losses, which is cause for concern.

They have just one win in their last 11 meetings against the hosts, suffering seven losses. Chanathip Songkrasin is back in the squad after being absent in the AFC Asian Cup with an injury and his inclusion will be a boost for head coach Masatada Ishii.

Considering the home advantage for the Tigers of Asia and their better record in the Asian Cup thus far, they are expected to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: South Korea 2-1 Thailand

South Korea vs Thailand Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - South Korea to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Son Heung-min to score or assist any time - Yes