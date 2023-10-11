South Korea vs Tunisia Prediction and Betting Tips | October 13th 2023

South Korea will welcome Tunisia to the Seoul World Cup Stadium in an international friendly on Friday.

The hosts returned to winning ways after six games in the previous international break, defeating Saudi Arabia in Newcastle in a friendly match. Cho Gue-sung scored the only goal of the match in the 32nd minute as they recorded a 1-0 win.

The visitors recorded wins in their two games during the international break last month. They defeated Botswana 3-0 at home in their Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers and continued their winning ways with a 3-1 away win at Egypt in a friendly.

The hosts will play Vietnam in a friendly to wrap up their international break on Tuesday. The visitors will travel to Japan to play a friendly on Tuesday. They'll both get their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaigns under way next month.

South Korea vs Tunisia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off just twice thus far, with both meetings being friendlies. The visitors have an unbeaten record against the hosts, recording a win and playing out a draw. They have kept clean sheets in these games as well.

The hosts have just two wins to their name in their last 10 games in all competitions, suffering four defeats and drawing four games in that period.

Tunisia have suffered just one defeat in their last seven games in all competitions, recording five wins in that period.

South Korea are winless at home in all competitions since their 1-0 win over Iceland in a friendly last November.

The visitors have won five of their last eight away games in all competitions.

The hosts have kept clean sheets in their last two friendlies.

South Korea vs Tunisia Prediction

Taegeuk Warriors have just one win in their last six friendlies, with the last four games producing fewer than 2.5 goals. At home, they are winless in their last four friendlies, suffering two defeats, scoring four times while conceding six goals in that period.

The Eagles of Carthage are unbeaten in their last three games in all competitions and scored three goals apiece in their two games during the previous international break.

Both teams have called up strong squads for the friendlies, with multiple European-based players set to feature in this match. Korea's home advantage will be a factor here but, considering the current form of the two teams, we expect a high-scoring draw to ensue.

Prediction: South Korea 2-2 Tunisia

South Korea vs Tunisia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Son Heung-min to score or assist any time - Yes