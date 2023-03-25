South Sudan vs Congo Prediction and Betting Tips | March 27, 2023 

South Sudan and Congo lock horns at the Tanzania National Main Stadium in neutral Tanzania on Monday (March 27) for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The two sides clashed on Thursday (March 23) in Brazzaville where South Sudan secured a stoppage-time winner. Chol Peter Bentiu Daniel had put for the Bright Stars in front in the 66th minute, but Thievy Bifouma equalised for the Red Devils from the spot in the 90th minute.

It seemed like the game would end all square, but Tito Okello popped up with the winner for the visitors in the 96th minute to give them all three points and revive their qualification hopes.

After the latest round of games, South Sudan are in second place in Group G with three points in as many games. Congo, though, aren't out of the running yet, having accrued an identical number of points. They're behind South Sudan on head-to-head terms, though.

With Mali comfortably ahead of the pack with nine points, it's a three-horse race for a spot in the AFCON finals with Gambia, the last team in the group, also on three points.

Having only become an independent nation in 2011, South Sudan are dreaming of making their AFCON debut next year. Congo, meanwhile, haven't played in the finals since 2015.

South Sudan vs Congo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Congo and South Sudan's clash on Friday was their first.

The visitors have lost their last three games, scoring once and going winless in four. They haven't gone longer without a win since run a run of nine games between September 2021 and June 2022

South Sudan have won three of their last five games, failing to score in just one during this period.

Having prevailed over Congo in their last game, South Sudan are looking to win back-to-back outings for the first time since March last year.

South Sudan vs Congo Prediction

Congo very nearly eked out a point against South Sudan in their last game, demonstrating their potential. If they play in the same vein, the Red Devils could give them another tough run for their money. Expect this one to end in a draw.

Prediction: South Sudan 1-1 Congo

South Sudan vs Congo Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

