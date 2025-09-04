South Sudan vs DR Congo Prediction and Betting Tips | 5th September 2025

DR Congo face off with South Sudan at the Juba Stadium in Juba on Friday at the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. With 13 points from six games, the Leopards are currently leading the race for a direct qualification in Group B, even ahead of big guns Senegal.

Ranked 61st in the world, DR Congo's only previous appearance in the competition came way back in 1974. Should they continue their current run, their 51-year wait for a second World Cup qualification would soon end.

Sébastien Desabre's side have really punched above their weight in the qualifiers, winning four of their qualifying matches and losing just once - that was a shock 1-0 loss to minnows Sudan on matchday two.

But lately, DR Congo are on a roll. They are on a three-game winning run in the qualifiers, beating Togo, South Sudan and Mauritania. Such an uptick in form has seen them usurp Senegal from the pole position and lead the way in their group to secure a direct place at next year's showpiece.

By contrast, South Sudan are second from bottom on the table with a meager three points from six games and not a single victory in the bag. In their most recent qualifying fixture, the Bright Stars netted a stoppage-time equalizer against Sudan to force a 1-1 draw and snatch a point from the jaws of a defeat.

But for them to reach the next round, South Sudan must win every fixture remaining in their qualifiers as the gap between them and the top two is a staggering nine points right now, with only four more games remaining.

South Sudan vs DR Congo Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

The sides have met just once before, in March 2025, when Congo DR picked up a 1-0 win in the ongoing World Cup qualifiers.

South Sudan are one of the 11 sides still winless in the qualifiers.

The Bright Stars are winless in their last three games. They've won just three times in 14 games since 2024.

DR Congo have won all four games in 2025: two in the World Cup qualifiers and two in friendlies.

South Sudan vs DR Congo Prediction

South Sudan have failed to show up in the qualifiers, as their poor standings show. DR Congo, meanwhile, have caught everyone by surprise and could go for the win here to bolster their qualifying chances.

Prediction: South Sudan 0-2 DR Congo

South Sudan vs DR Congo Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: DR Congo to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

