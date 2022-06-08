South Sudan vs Mali prediction, preview, team news and more | 2023 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers

Seeking to make it two wins from two in Group G of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, Mali visit the St Mary's Stadium to face South Sudan on Thursday.

The hosts, who were handed an opening-day defeat, will be looking to quickly bounce back and get their campaign up and running.

South Sudan were denied a dream start to the 2023 AFCON qualifying campaign as they fell to a 1-0 loss to Gambia on Saturday.

They have now lost each of their last five games across all competitions, stretching back to a 1-0 win over Uganda in November 2020.

South Sudan have now lost 16 of their last 17 Africa Cup of Nations qualification games since March 2016.

Meanwhile, Mali got their campaign off to a flyer last time out when they comfortably saw off Congo 4-0 on home turf.

Prior to that, they were on a three-game winless run, claiming one draw and losing twice in that time.

Mali head into Thursday’s game on a run of five wins from their last six AFCON qualifier games, with a 1-0 loss to Guinea in March 2021 being the only exception.

South Sudan vs Mali Head-To-Head

Mali have been utterly dominant in the history of this fixture, winning each of their previous four encounters since their first meeting in June 2015.

South Sudan Form Guide: L-L-L-L-L

Mali Form Guide: W-D-L-L-W

South Sudan vs Mali Team News

South Sudan

Peter Sunday Makoi is a doubt for South Sudan after coming off with a 37th-minute injury against Gambia last time out.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Doubtful: Peter Sunday Makoi

Mali

Lorient forward Ibrahima Kone picked up an injury midway through the first half against Congo last time out and is a doubt for the visitors.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Doubtful: Ibrahima Kone

South Sudan vs Mali Predicted XI

South Sudan Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ramadan John; Geriga Atendele, Rashid Toha, Peter Maker Manyang, Ivan Wani; Peter Chol, Joseph Manase, William Gama; Valentino Yuel, David Majak, Tito Okello

Mali Predicted XI (4-3-1-2): Ismael Diawara; Hamari Traore, Boubakar Kouyaté, Mamadou Fofana, Amadou Dante; Aliou Dieng, Diadié Samassékou, Mohamed Camara; Yves Bissouma; Kalifa Coulibaly, El Bilal Touré

Up to $250 Deposit Match at BetRivers/SugarHouse

South Sudan vs Mali Prediction

While South Sudan will be looking to find their feet and get their campaign up and running, next up is an opposing side who have won each of their previous four meetings.

Mali boast a significantly superior and more experienced crop of players and we predict they will claim a comfortable victory on Thursday.

Prediction: South Sudan 0-3 Mali

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far