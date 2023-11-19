South Sudan vs Mauritania Prediction and Betting Tips | 21st November 2023

South Sudan will entertain Mauritania at Stade Me Abdoulaye Wade in the CAF World Cup qualifiers on Tuesday.

South Sudan vs Mauritania Preview

The two teams were defeated on matchday one. South Sudan were sent to the cleaners 4-0 by Senegal while Mauritania lost to DR Congo 2-0. South Sudan have decided to play their home game against Mauritania in Dakar, Senegal, due to logistical concerns, according to the team’s football governing body, SSFA.

The Bright Stars are in their third attempt, having participated in the 2018 and 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, which were unsuccessful. South Sudan boast just two wins in their last 10 matches in all competitions. They have also recorded only one victory in their last five matches at home in all competitions.

Mauritania are competing in the qualifiers for the seventh time and are yet to make it to the finals. They will enter this game on the back of two successive defeats, which halted their impressive three-game winning streak alongside seven goals scored. The visitors are playing their second consecutive away match in the competition.

The Lions of Chinguetti will also be using this game to fine-tune for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations slated for early next year. They finished second in Group I with 10 points to qualify for the final tournament. Mauritania have struggled on the road of late and could face an uphill battle in Dakar, but the hosts are also strangers.

South Sudan vs Mauritania Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

South Sudan have drawn once (1-1) and lost once (4-0) in their only two clashes so far with Mauritania.

South Sudan have won once and lost four times in their last five matches at home.

South Sudan have scored thrice and conceded 14 goals in their last five matches in all competitions.

Mauritania have won once, drawn once and lost thrice in their last five matches on the road.

South Sudan have won once and lost four times in their last five matches while Mauritania have won thrice and lost twice.

South Sudan vs Mauritania Prediction

Both teams are in search of their first goal in the qualifiers. South Sudan made several goal attempts against Senegal in their previous game but were mostly off-target. They will hope to make better adjustments this time.

Mauritania boast numerous goal threats like Hemeya Tanjy and El Hassan Houbeib who could help the visitors make a difference in Dakar.

We expect Mauritania to prevail based on form and experience.

Prediction: South Sudan 1-2 Mauritania

South Sudan vs Mauritania Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Mauritania to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Mauritania to score first – Yes

Tip 4: South Sudan to score - Yes