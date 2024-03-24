South Sudan vs Sao Tome and Principe Prediction and Betting Tips | March 26, 2024 

South Sudan and Sao Tome and Principe meet at the Stade Municipal de Berkane in Morocco on Tuesday (March 26) in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers preliminary round.

On Friday, the two sides drew 1-1 at the same venue. Luis Leal put Sao Tome 1-0 up in the 50th minute before Joseph Dhata equalised for the Bright Stars in the final quarter.

It's all to play for in the second leg next week as South Sudan and Sao Tome battle it out once again to decide who goes into the next round.

Ranked 166th in the world, South Sudan are looking to make their first appearance at a major tournament since becoming an independent nation in 2011. In their last five qualifying campaigns, the Bright Stars have fallen short, including a preliminary round exit in the 2015 qualifiers.

Their form since 2023 doesn't hold them in good stead, as South Sudan have won one of their last eight games, a 1-0 defeat of Kenya in September 2023 friendly.

Meanwhile, Sao Tome too have never qualified for a major international tournament. Ranked 191st in the world, the Warriors of Equator are one of the weakest sides in the world, so much so that they haven't won a game in two years.

South Sudan vs Sao Tome and Principe Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams are meeting for the second time.

In their first encounter on Thursday, the two sides drew 1-1.

Sao Tome's draw with South Sudan ended their run of five defeats, but the side remains winless in nine games.

South Sudan are winless in three games.

South Sudan are ranked 166th, while Sao Tome are 191st in the FIFA rankings.

South Sudan vs Sao Tome and Principe Prediction

It's a clash of two lowly ranked sides lacking in genuine quality. However, as this is a deciding clash, expect more urgency from both than what was seen in the first leg. It will be close, but South Sudan should beat Sao Tome.

Prediction: South Sudan 2-1 Sao Tome and Principe

South Sudan vs Sao Tome and Principe Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: South Sudan

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes