South Sudan vs Sudan Prediction and Betting Tips | June 11th 2024

South Sudan and Sudan will trade tackles in a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Tuesday. The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw away to Togo last week.

They went behind to Khaled Narey's strike just past the hour-mark but drew level through Roger Aholou's own goal seven minutes later.

Sudan, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a routine 2-0 away victory over Mauritania. Saifeldin Bakhit broke the deadlock in the 15th minute while Aly Abeid scored an unfortunate own goal in the 29th minute.

The win saw The Secretarybirds climb to the summit of Group B, having garnered seven points from three games. South Sudan are fifth on two points.

South Sudan vs Sudan Head-to-Head

This will be the third meeting between the two sides. Sudan have one win while one game was drawn.

Their last clash came in December 2015 when Sudan claimed a penalty shootout victory in the quarterfinal of the CECAFA Cup.

Five of South Sudan's last six games have produced less than three goals.

Four of Sudan's last five games have been decided by a one-goal margin.

South Sudan are winless in their last five games (four draws).

Sudan remained in 127th spot in the latest FIFA World Rankings. South Sudan dropped to 161st.

South Sudan form guide: D-D-D-D-L Sudan form guide: W-L-W-L-W

South Sudan vs Sudan Prediction

South Sudan have drawn their last four games on the bounce and will be looking to get back to winning ways in a high-stakes game.

Sudan have overcome political instability to emerge as one of the surprise packages in the World Cup qualifiers. They currently hold a two-point advantage at the summit ahead of heavyweights Senegal. Another victory here would further solidify their grip on top spot as they seek qualification for a maiden World Cup. James Kwesi Appiah's side will go all out for the victory.

More than three points are at stake when these two sides take to the field. There is a long political history between the two nations and neither team would want to lose the game. Sudan are the favorites and the more in-form side. We are backing the visitors to claim a narrow win in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: South Sudan 0-1 Sudan

South Sudan vs Sudan Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Sudan to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score - NO

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

