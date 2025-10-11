South Sudan vs Togo Prediction and Betting Tips | 13th October 2025

South Sudan play Togo on Monday in their final 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier, hoping to wrap it up on a winning note. The Lone Stars have drawn four and lost five times from nine qualifying games thus far to occupy the bottom position in Group B, with a mere four points in the bag.

Ranked 169th in the world, Nicolas Dupuis' side are coming off the back of a crushing 5-0 loss to Senegal on Friday.

Ismaila Sarr netted twice, whereas Sadio Mane, Nicolas Jackson and Pape Ndiaye all struck apiece as South Sudan suffered a heavy defeat.

South Sudan's qualification hopes were long over, but the loss served a fresh bout of humiliation in a year that hasn't seen them win even once.

Just a month on from their first qualifying win of the round against Sudan, Togo fell to another defeat this week as DR Congo beat them 1-0.

Cedric Bakambu struck the only goal of the campaign in the seventh minute, which proved enough to down the toothless Sparrowhawks.

It was their fourth qualifier loss of the campaign, and with only seven points in the bag from nine clashes, Togo are down in fourth place in Group B. They cannot mathematically finish inside the top two places and have been knocked out of the race.

South Sudan vs Togo Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

South Sudan and Togo meet for just the second time in history. Their first meeting ended all square at 1-1 in June last year.

South Sudan are one of the nine teams - Chad, Somalia, Djibouti, South Sudan, Zimbabwe, Eswatini, Congo and Seychelles being the other - who are still winless in the campaign.

Togo are ranked 120th in the world, while South Sudan are in 169th place, according to the latest FIFA World Ranking.

The Lone Stars are winless in 2025 so far, losing three times and drawing twice.

South Sudan vs Togo Prediction

This is a dead rubber, as both teams have been knocked out of the World Cup race already.

Togo will be aiming to wrap things up on a winning note against the winless South Sudan, but we could see a draw between them once again.

Prediction: South Sudan 1-1 Togo

South Sudan vs Togo Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

