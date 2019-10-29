South United FC launches jersey ahead of 2019/20 season

The entire South United FC Roster for 2019-20 along with Club Director Sharan Parikh, CEO Pranav Trehan, Coach Alfredo Fernandes, Technical Director Terry Phelan and coaching staff

South United FC unveiled their new jersey for the 2019/20 season as they prepare for the upcoming BDFA Super Division and I-League Second Division games. The club has welcomed Vector X as official kit and equipment partner for this season.

The patterns of this season’s jersey are linear to reflect the club’s focus its goals and their will to achieve consistency in their endeavours. It is styled in the club’s iconic orange and black in keeping with the club’s continued heritage.

Speaking at the launch, club director Mr Sharan Parikh, said, “Just as we have a style of play on the pitch, we have a way of doing things off the pitch. We’re committed to producing an entertaining brand of football that’ll draw crowds to the stadium when we’re playing and will also produce results. We’ve tried to put the same thought and philosophy into the making of our shirts for this season.”

The CEO of the club, Mr Pranav Trehan and the club’s technical director Mr Terry Phelan unveiled the jersey in the presence of club captain Magesh Selva and the full squad. The club has been playing plenty of football in pre-season facing the likes of Bengaluru FC, FC Goa, Chennaiyin FC, and Kerala Blasters FC in the lead up to their upcoming season.

This team has also faced a couple of state teams as part of their pre-season. They're led by coach Alfredo Fernandes and consist of a group of player who represented the club last season as well as some fresh names on their roster. South United FC currently have a set of 24 players who have been registered to represent them this season.

The full team list is as follows:

South United FC have added some new names to the roster but many old ones still remain