Southampton 0-1 Manchester United: 5 Talking Points as Bruno Fernandes' goal earns three points for the Red Devils | Premier League 2022-23

Manchester United earned a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday, August 27.

The Saints made a decent start to their campaign, earning four points from a possible nine in their opening three games. Ralph Hassenhutl's side drew their last three league games against United and were hoping to do one better this time. The home supporters were behind them in vociferous fashion from the first whistle.

After losing their opening two matches, the Red Devils fought hard to earn a deserved 2-1 victory over Liverpool last week. Erik ten Hag stuck with the same lineup that earned him his first points of the season. New signing Casemiro started on the bench alongside Cristiano Ronaldo.

Manchester United made a bright start to the game, keeping possession of the ball and advancing it with confidence. It was clear as day their win over their arch-rivals gave them a much-needed lift. Anthony Elanga and Christian Eriksen had decent chances to put United on the scoreboard. However, they were denied by Saints custodian Gavin Bazunu.

Southampton were slow out of the gates but slowly worked their way into the game, with captain James Ward-Prowse and Che Adams the key performers. They put accurate crosses into the box but failed to create clear-cut chances to score.

The hosts did well to turn the tide as they controlled the flow of the game by the end of the first half. They registered three shots on target compared to the visitors' four. But Manchester United's three missed chances haunted them as they went into the break deadlocked at 0-0.

Southampton continued defending with everything on the line as they began the second half on the back foot. Scott McTominay broke free for an early chance to score after play resumed. However, he was denied by Bazunu.

Armell Bella-Kotchap was a stalwart in the Saints' defense, making goal-saving challenges on multiple occasions to keep them in contention. However, Bruno Fernandes broke the deadlock after 55 minutes with a controlled volley into the bottom-left corner.

#5. Manchester United look organized with Varane and Martinez at the back

Erik ten Hag gave an honest interview last week in the build-up to their game against Liverpool. He said his side were looking to play an intense, high pressing brand of football. The Dutchman was categorical that he would only field players who fit the system, bringing Raphael Varane into the XI for Harry Maguire.

Alongside Lisandro Martinez, the Frenchman had a great game as they thwarted arguably the most explosive frontline in the Premier League. They did well to keep Southampton at bay, containing Che Adams and Joe Aribo well.

Incidentally, it was the first time United made it to 38 minutes without conceding a goal in an away league game since February.

However, with Casemiro yet to play alongside this defensive pairing, Manchester United fans can hope for more positive defensive displays from their team. The Brazilian will add solidity and a much-needed physical presence.

#4. Bruno Fernandes scores a timely goal for his side

It is no secret that Bruno Fernandes has had a torrid time in front of goal of late. He has struggled to provide any offensive output for his side in United's last few games. However, under ten Hag's new-look lineup, it seems he has more of a central role going forward.

He appeared in key areas and made late runs into the box to arrive in the right place at the right time. Fernandes' passing also helped United create chances. He opened the scoring after 55 minutes, scoring from a well-worked move. It was his first away league goal since February 2022.

Coincidentally, that game against Leeds United was also the last time Manchester United won a league game away from home.

#3. Erik ten Hag seems to have found his core group of players

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag fielded the same lineup for the second week running as he looks to impose his authority with strong decisions. His calls bore fruit for United as they have now won two games in a row, earning them six points.

Besides that, the only notable player with their future still undecided is Cristiano Ronaldo, who is adamant he wants to play in the Champions League. Once United sort out his situation, it will be easier for ten Hag to keep his group close-knit.

#2. Casemiro starting every game is inevitable

Scott McTominay started as Manchester United's box-to-box midfielder for their clash against the Saints. However, with Casemiro's arrival from Real Madrid, the Scotsman's days in the XI are limited.

McTominay is a decent player, but can be wasteful in front of goal and can make silly mistakes. In this game, he was extremely lucky not to be penalized for appearing to have handled the ball thrice in the same action.

Despite his experience in this United side, it is easy to understand why Erik ten Hag would prefer Casemiro. The Brazilian is a five-time Champions League winner and was part of one of the greatest Real Madrid sides ever assembled.

#1. Manchester United need a natural and mobile center forward

With Anthony Martial ruled out due to an Achilles injury, Marcus Rashford started as Manchester United's central striker. However, he often struggles to make space unless the opponents play a high backline, allowing him to use his pace to run behind them. When defenders maintain their shape and sit deep like Southampton did, Rashford often drifts wide or drops deep.

This takes away from his potential to be a goal-threat as he is pulled out of position, leaving the opposition centre-backs unoccupied. Martial, on the other hand, has experience playing as a wide forward as well as through the middle. His knack of making timely runs and bending them is what United desperately need.

But with injuries hampering his progress, they may even need to make a late dive into the transfer market to find solutions.

