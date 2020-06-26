Southampton 0-2 Arsenal: Player ratings for Gunners | Premier League 2019-20

Arsenal registered their first points in the Premier League post-restart with a 2-0 win over Southampton.

Goals from Eddie Nketiah and Joe Willock secured the points for the Gunners.

Arsenal finally got some points on the board after the PL restart

After suffering back-to-back defeats at the hands of Manchester City and Brighton, Arsenal finally got their first positive result since the Premier League restart. Mikel Arteta's men secured an encouraging 2-0 win against Southampton away from home.

Eddie Nketiah’s goal 20 minutes in following an error from Saints’ keeper Alex McCarthy and Joe Willock’s goal late in the second half sealed the deal. It was a closely-contested affair where the visitors dominated the first half and the hosts made more of a fist of it in the second.

It was Southampton who started as the brighter of the two teams, pressing high and moving the ball with real purpose in the opening exchanges. However, Arsenal were gifted the lead in the 20th minute after McCarthy’s botched clearance allowed Nketiah to slot the ball into an empty net. This allowed the visitors to settle into a passing rhythm and Southampton’s early intensity flagged as they went into the break a goal down.

Ralph Hasenhuttl made two changes at half time as his side started the second half with renewed vigour, testing Arsenal much more without much luck. The visitors were restricted to playing on the break.

With the final whistle looming, Jack Stephens was sent off for bringing down Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as the Arsenal skipper got in behind the weary centre-back. Alexandre Lacazette’s initial effort rebounded back to him off the Southampton wall. However, he had a second go at it and his shot was too powerful for McCarthy to hold as Joe Willock pounced to make the points safe for Arsenal.

Here are the Arsenal’s player ratings from a satisfying outing for the Gunners.

Arsenal Player Ratings

Martinez marked his return to the starting lineup in the Premier League with a clean sheet

Emiliano Martinez: 7/10

Deputising for the injured Bernd Leno, the Argentine made his first Premier League start in over three years and was extremely composed in the Arsenal goal. Martinez was not unduly tested in the first half and was equal to whatever Southampton threw at him in the second as they grew into the game.

Hector Bellerin: 6/10

The Spaniard never needs a second invitation to bomb forward and provided a constant attacking option down Arsenal’s right flank. His eagerness to attack, however, meant that he was often found chasing after Nathan Redmond after being caught out of position. He put his side in danger of conceding in the first half on several occasions. However, Bellerin was forced into a more defensive role in the second half and put a much more restrained shift in.

Shkodran Mustafi: 6/10

The hosts’ promising start saw Shkodran Mustafi regularly being called upon to intervene, even picking up a booking as early as the 11th minute for a clumsy, late challenge on Danny Ings. Although the first half passed without further incident, the introduction of Shane Long at the break caused him some problems.

Rob Holding: 6/10

David Luiz’s suspension and Sokratis’ injury worries meant that Rob Holding started his second match in quick succession after a long injury layoff. However, the Englishman was not required to exert himself too much by a Southampton side that worked some opportunities but lacked the killer blow.

Kieran Tierney: 7/10

Another Arsenal player returning from a long-term injury, Tierney did not venture forward as frequently as his opposite fullback. He instead preferred to let the pacy Saka and Aubameyang chase down his lofted balls down the channel. The Scotsman was reliable in defence and tidy in possession until a cramp forced him off with twenty minutes to go.

Granit Xhaka: 6/10

The former Arsenal skipper made his return to the starting eleven after going off injured in the first minute of his side’s game against Manchester City. Xhaka was a calming presence in the centre of midfield. He was instrumental in allowing his side to settle into a smooth passing rhythm and establish their authority on the ball.

Dani Ceballos: 6/10

Ceballos was the more attacking of Arsenal’s midfielders and always looked to keep the ball moving forward. The Spaniard was not as involved much in the second half, though. He was forced to go out wide on the right after Arsenal changed their formation to a 4-4-2 on the hour mark and was taken off with 10 minutes to play.

Bukayo Saka: 7/10

Saka delivered yet another encouraging performance from the left side of a midfield three

Deployed on the left of a three-man central midfield, the youngster was full of energy and was constantly looking to create scoring opportunities. The introduction of Kyle Walker-Peters after the break forced him to focus more on his defensive duties in the second half. But he proved himself to be up to the challenge in that regard as well.

Nicolas Pepe: 5/10

Arsenal’s big-money summer signing delivered a performance that was full of clever flicks and tricks but failed to create much in the way of clear-cut chances. The Ivorian was the first to go off for Arsenal, replaced by Joe Willock just after the hour mark.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: 7/10

Arsenal’s captain was once again played on the left of a front three and was extremely lively in the opening exchanges. His link-up play with Saka down Arsenal’s left wing caused all sorts of problems for Southampton in the first half and he was unlucky not to score himself.

Although he was a largely peripheral figure in the second half, his pace running in behind led to Jack Stephens getting sent off late on. Eventually, Arsenal scored their second goal from the resulting sequence of play.

Eddie Nketiah: 7/10

Chosen ahead of Alexandre Lacazette to lead Arsenal’s attack, the youngster delivered a performance that was full of desire and tireless running. Nketiah never gave Southampton a moment’s rest and was rewarded for his hard work.

His goal came after he chased down an errant clearance from McCarthy and scored into an open net. It was Nketiah's sixth goal in 11 starts across his spells at Leeds and Arsenal this season and he was replaced by Lacazette with 10 minutes left to go.

Substitutes:

Joe Willock: 6/10

Willock grabbed Arsenal's second goal late on to make the points secure

The young Englishman replaced Nicolas Pepe just after the hour mark, prompting a change in shape for Arsenal as they moved to a 4-4-2 system. Although his side spent most of the second half defending, Willock was on hand to knock in Arsenal’s second goal.

Sead Kolasinac: 6/10

The Serbian replaced the injured Kieran Tierney after 70 minutes and slotted into the left-back spot, where he did not have much to do.

Alexandre Lacazette: 6/10

The Frenchman replaced goalscorer Eddie Nketiah for the final 10 minutes and it was his powerful shot that Willock followed in to score on the rebound for Arsenal’s second.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles: 5/10

The young Englishman came on late to replace Dani Ceballos down Arsenal’s right flank and did not really get on the ball too much during his time on the pitch.