Southampton 1-0 Arsenal: Gunners' Player Ratings as Bednarek's dagger all but puts their top-four hopes to bed | Premier League 2021-22

Arsenal suffered yet another blow to their top-four hopes as they lost against Southampton on Saturday. Jan Bednarek's goal was enough for the Saints on the day at the St. Mary's Stadium in the Premier League.

The Gunners came into this game on the back of back-to-back defeats at the hands of Crystal Palace and Brighton & Hove Albion. They were understandably desperate for a win. Southampton entered the contest after a 6-0 drubbing by Chelsea in their last game.

Arsenal started the game with liveliness, taking the pressure to Southampton from the start. They did well to pass and move to create space and arrive closer to the Saints' box.

Bukayo Saka came close to scoring in the 17th minute after Fraser Forster saved his shot with an outstretched arm on the goal line. The Gunners kept pushing and saw Martin Odegaard's low shot saved by Forster soon after.

As the half progressed, Arsenal seemed to take their foot off the pedal while Southampton doubled down on their intensity. The Saints' midfield and forwards pressed high up the field in a bid to force errors from their opponents.

They succeeded in the 44th minute as the ball broke to Mohamed Elyounoussi after a corner, who squared it to Bednarek. The defender applied a striker's finish to put the hosts 1-0 up.

Arsenal had a lot to do before the break and went into half-time trailing 1-0 after a toothless first-half display. Bednarek, on the other hand, was the star for Southampton.

Squawka @Squawka Jan Bednarek's game by numbers vs. Arsenal:



100% shot accuracy

100% duels won

100% aerial duels won

84% pass accuracy

45 touches

9 final third entries

7 clearances

5 interceptions (most)

1 goal



The match winner. 🤩 Jan Bednarek's game by numbers vs. Arsenal:100% shot accuracy100% duels won100% aerial duels won84% pass accuracy45 touches9 final third entries7 clearances5 interceptions (most) 1 goalThe match winner. 🤩 https://t.co/utYtKI0580

The Gunners started the second half with much better energy and intent, passing the ball around with two-touch moves. They oversaw a period of high pressure from the 50th minute onwards and saw a couple of shots narrowly miss the target. The introduction of Emile Smith Rowe allowed Arsenal to play more free-flowing football. Eddie Nketiah did well to steer a shot goalwards with a backheel attempt, but in vain.

Mikel Arteta tweaked his formation further by introducing Nicolas Pepe to the mix. The Ivorian's presence in attack was aimed towards helping them take the half-chances in a better way. Despite their immense pressure until the end, Arsenal could not find a way to score.

Forster, the Southampton goalkeeper, had an incredible night in goal. He made six saves in all, out of which four were sharp ones off shots from inside the box. He also punched the ball out twice, helping his defenders regroup and push the team out of the box.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



41 total touches

9 ball recoveries

6 saves made

2 high claims

1.54 xG faced

0 goals conceded



Ensured Southampton won all 3 points today. 🧤 Fraser Forster's game by numbers vs Arsenal:41 total touches9 ball recoveries6 saves made2 high claims1.54 xG faced0 goals concededEnsured Southampton won all 3 points today. 🧤 Fraser Forster's game by numbers vs Arsenal: 41 total touches9 ball recoveries6 saves made2 high claims1.54 xG faced0 goals concededEnsured Southampton won all 3 points today. 🧤🔑 https://t.co/YuZvXIAQBs

As Arsenal face their third defeat on the trot, their hopes for a top-four finish seem to be vanishing in front of their eyes. They are sixth in the table, three points off fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur.

With that said, let's take a look at their player ratings from tonight's game.

Arsenal Player Ratings

Aaron Ramsdale - 5.5/10

A disappointing day for Arsenal's No. 1. He could have done better to save the shot at goal which his team conceded from.

Cedric Soares - 6.5/10

Cedric started the game well and made some overlapping runs to offer support to Saka on the right wing. However, he seemed to lose focus in some key moments, allowing the Saints to mount pressure on Arsenal.

He made one crucial clearance with two important blocks in key positions and won all three of his duels. He was later subbed off in the second half.

Ben White - 5.5/10

White started the game looking sharp and passed the ball around well. However, he allowed opponents to run at him and pass him far too easily at times. He was also booked in the final moments of the game.

Gabriel Magalhaes - 5.5/10

The Brazilian looked composed at the back at first, but was soon put under immense pressure by Southampton.

Nuno Tavares - 6/10

Tavares looked much better against Southampton than in his last game for Arsenal against Crystal Palace. He was subbed off at half time against Palace but lasted 70 minutes against the Saints. He won four of his seven duels, made two clearances and blocked one shot in a decent outing.

Granit Xhaka - 6/10

A solid and composed outing from the Swiss midfielder. He had one shot on target which was blocked. Xhaka also won three of his eight duels and made four clearances.

Albert Sambi Lokonga - 6/10

Sambi Lokonga was handed big responsibilities in today's match. However, the youngster coped with the pressure well and put in a composed performance without too many errors. At one stage late in the game, Lokonga was given the job of being the last man.

Martin Odegaard - 7/10

The Norwegian creative midfielder had an eventful outing as he showed up in several key areas across the pitch. Odegaard passed with a 90% accuracy and won five of his six duels. It was a special night for him as he began the game wearing the captain's armband.

Gabriel Martinelli - 6/10

Martinelli was a handful for the Saints' full-backs, using his pace and dribbling ability to beat defenders and get into threatening positions. He won four of his 10 duels and completed one out of three dribble attempts.

Bukayo Saka - 6.5/10

Saka looked a bit off-colour and error-prone in the game today. He failed to commit himself sufficiently while pressing and also allowed the Saints' wingers to pass him easily. He took two shots on target, out of which one was blocked. Saka passed the ball with a 92% accuracy and also made one block.

Eddie Nketiah - 6.5/10

Nketiah brought much-needed intensity to the press and while counter-attacking which Arsenal had earlier missed. He dribbled past opponents on a couple of occasions and drew fouls in dangerous areas.

Substitutes

Emile Smith Rowe - 6/10

Smith Rowe's introduction changed Arsenal's complexion in attack. He played for 30 minutes, passing the ball with a 92% accuracy and had one shot on target that was blocked.

Nicolas Pepe - 6/10

The Ivorian played the last 20 minutes of the game after coming on for Nuno Tavares. He won two of his four ground duels and attempted one shot which sailed narrowly wide.

Edited by Aditya Singh