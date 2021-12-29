Southampton 1-1 Tottenham Hotspur: 5 talking points as 10-men Saints hold Spurs to frustrating draw | Premier League 2021-22

Southampton earned a well-deserved point in their Premier League fixture against Tottenham Hotspur on Tuesday. First-half goals from James Ward-Prowse and Harry Kane ensured the spoils were shared in the 1-1 draw at St. Mary's Stadium.

The hosts made six changes to their squad after the 3-0 win at Crystal Palace. They had one eye on their home game against Newcastle United on Saturday. Antonio Conte made three changes to the Spurs starting XI.

Ward-Prowse gave the Saints the lead in the 25th-minute thanks to a well-taken shot from inside the box. The ball fell kindly for the midfielder following a long throw into the box.

The joy was short-lived, though, as Mohammed Salisu brought down Son Hueng-Min inside the box. He was shown the marching orders for his second booking of the game. Harry Kane dispatched the ball with confidence into the back of the net.

Southampton's resistance and a good offside call from VAR ensured Tottenham weren't able to make the most of their numerical advantage.

Tottenham Hotspur slipped one place down in the league standings with a stalemate.

Here we take a look at the five talking points from the game.

#5 Fraser Forster narrowly escapes humiliation

Fraser Forster had to be on high alert throughout the game

Fraser Forster was a busy man tonight. The numerical disadvantage after Salisu's dismissal meant that Tottenham could have a go at the goal and they did.

Spurs recorded 21 shots on goal with 11 of them on target. Forster managed to repel almost everything and made 10 saves throughout the game. This was the most in a single Premier League game for the English goalkeeper.

While he had a solid outing throughout the game, he almost gifted the visitors a lead. He fumbled Harry Wink's cross into his own net under little to no challenge from Matt Doherty.

The goal was ruled out after Anthony Taylor deemed Doherty's challenge for the ball a foul. Had the goal stood, it would've given Tottenham a decisive lead and undid his efforts between the sticks.

#4 James Ward-Prowse stuns Tottenham with a thumping goal

Southampton v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

James Ward-Prowse gave the hosts an early lead in the 25th-minute with a cracking first-time finish. The club captain continued his good form in this game as he scored for the third game running. His goal helped them earn crucial points yet again.

He is the club's leading goalscorer in the English top-flight this term with five goals to his name. He was Southampton's best outfield player on the pitch tonight and continues to step up for the Saints.

