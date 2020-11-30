Southampton 2-3 Manchester United | Man Utd Player Ratings as Cavani's brace seals a brilliant comeback victory | 2020-21 Premier League

'Super-sub' Edinson Cavani scored twice to hand Manchester United a win for the ages against Southampton in their 2020-21 Premier League game on Sunday. The Red Devils have now won eight consecutive away games in the league, a new high for the club.

In what could be best described as a game of two halves, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer handed new summer signing Donny Van de Beek his first Premier League start. The first half saw absorbing end-to-end action, with both sides creating chances. But it was the Saints who were the more successful with thiers, as they raced to a 2-0 lead.

4 & 8 - Manchester United are the first side in Premier League history to win four consecutive away games despite trailing in each tie, celebrating eight straight away top-flight victories for the very first time. Backbone. #SOUMNU pic.twitter.com/uOFPmbz2Iy — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 29, 2020

James Ward-Prowse had a hand in both the goals. His corner-kick was headed in by Jan Bednarek to open the scoring. Ward-Prowse then took a brilliant free-kick from the edge of the box to beat Manchester United keeper David de Gea at his near post. De Gea, making his 500th appearance for the club, took a knock in attempting to save Ward-Prowse's free-kick and did not continue beyond half-time.

That led to two major introductions by Manchester United - Dean Henderson and Edinson Cavani - as manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looked to plug holes at the back and was desperate for goals up front. The double-substitution at the break paid off, as Manchester United eventually sealed a stunning come-from-behind victory.

Henderson, making his first Premier League appearance with Manchester United, was regularly tested but stood up to his task. Cavani had a hand in all three Manchester United goals, notching up an assist and two goals, one of which was an injury-time winner.

On that note, let us take a look at the ratings of Manchester United players in the game.

David de Gea - (5/10)

David de Gea, making his 500th appearance for Manchester United, wasn't at fault for any of the goals conceded by his team. However, going by his staggering standards, the Spanish custodian would be disappointed, as Manchester United went into half-time traliling by two goals.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka - (6/10)

The former Crystal palace right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka wasn't at his best, giving the ball away cheaply. Saints' Moussa Djenepo was too hot to handle for him, as he gave the Malian too much space to cut in and take shots at goal with ease.

Victor Lindelof - (6/10)

Yet again, Victor Lindelof wasn't convincing enough in the first half. He did not mark Bednarek in the corner that led to Southampton's first goal. However, Lindelog improved as the game went on.

Harry Maguire - (6.5/10)

The Red Devils' skipper Harry Maguire did not do enough to prevent Southampton's first goal. He allowed too much space between the lines that could have resulted in a third goal for Southampton within minutes of Manchester United conceding the second. However, Maguire showed immense leadership quality, with his side mounting a comeback for the ages.

Alex Telles - (5.5/10)

Brazilian Alex Telles, who arrived from Porto in the summer, was poor on and off the ball. He gifted away the ball cheaply to the opposition on many occasions. Neither did he offer much going forward, nor could he deal with the pacy Southampton right-back Kyle Walker-Peters.

Fred - (6/10)

The 27-year old midfielder, playing on the right of a midfield trio, had a terrible first half, barely making an impact in the game. And when he did, Fred brought down Djenepo right at the edge of the box to concede a free kick. That gave Ward-Prowse a half chance which he took with both hands. Fred had a better second half though, much like most of his Manchester United teammates.

Nemanja Matic - (6/10)

The Serbian veteran slotted right into the centre of the Red Devils' midfield trio, providing an added cover in defence that allowed the likes of Fernandes and Van de Beek more freedom to move around the opposition half.

Nemanja Matic didn't have much of an impact in the first half, but overall, he had a decent game.

Donny Van de Beek - (7/10)

Donny Van de Beek, the star signing of the summer, received his first in the Premier League for Manchester United. The former Ajax player lived up to expectations and showed promise.

While he initially struggled against the likes of Walker-Peters and Che Adams, Van de Bekk settled in nicely as the match wore on. Ole Gunnar Soldkjaer will certainly be pleased with Van de Beek's performance in the wake of Paul Pogba's uncertain future at the club.

Bruno Fernandes - (8/10)

What can Bruno Fernandes not do? He is brilliant in attack, tracks back to help out the defenders and has also emerged as a leader on the pitch.

The Portuguese attacking midfielder slotted in right behind the striker duo of Greenwood and Rashford, as most Manchester United attacks went through him. He had a chance in the first half off a rebound which was saved by the Southampton goalkeeper.

Fernandes had his moments in the second half though; he made a low finish to pull one back for Manchester United. He then had a hand in Cavani's first goal too. No doubt, he is the most important cog in Solskjaer's wheel, and understandably so.

Mason Greenwood - (6/10)

The 19-year old wonder kid hasn't yet hit the form he showed at the end of last season.

Mason Greenwwod has been regularly called up for international duty, and the fixture congestion so far hasn't helped the youngster's case either, as he looked fatigued against Southampton. He barely had any impact on the game except for his lone shot on target that had some sting and was taken off at half-time for Cavani.

Marcus Rashford - (7/10)

The 23-year old Englishman Marcus Rashford had a shot on target that was kept out by the Saints' keeper McCarthy in the first half. Nevertheless, Marcus Rashford continued to be lively throughout in the second half too, turning provider for Edinson Cavani in the dying moments of the game.

Ratings of Manchester United Substitutes:

Dean Henderson - (8/10)

It was a league debut to remember for the 23-year old Dean Henderson, who spent the last season on loan at Premier League club Sheffield United. He made a couple of fine saves in the second half to keep Manchester United in the game.

Edinson Cavani - (9/10)

The Uruguayan veteran put in a Man of the Match performance after coming on for Mason Greenwood at the interval.

The 33-year old Edinson Cavani played a pin-point cross to Bruno Fernandes for Manchester United's first goal. He then slotted one home himself to put his team on level terms.

With seconds left on the clock came the moment of reckoning: the summer signing scored a diving header from a set-piece routine to round off a fruitful evening.

Brandon Williams - N/A