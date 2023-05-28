Southampton 4-4 Liverpool: 5 talking points as Reds draw to bottom side in pulsating clash | Premier League 2022-23

Liverpool played out a thrilling 4-4 draw with Southampton in the Premier League on Sunday (May 28) to draw the curtains on their 2022-23 season.

Diogo Jota opened the floodgates in the tenth minute before Roberto Firmino doubled their advantage four minutes later. Southampton, who've long been relegated from the league, didn't cow down under pressure, though, producing a spectacular comeback.

James Ward-Prowse and Kamaldeen Sulemana scored within nine minutes of each other to make it 2-2, before Sulemana put the bottom club ahead kust after the break.

Adam Armstrong added a fourth as the Saints were on course towards an epic win in their last Premier League game for a while. However, the Reds clawed their way back, with Cody Gakpo making it 3-2 in the 72nd minute before Jote equalised with a sublime volley just seconds later.

It ended 4-4 at the St. Mary's Stadium as Southampton look forward to a season in the Championship following a disappointing campaign, while Liverpool finished in fifth place to qualify for the UEFA Europa League.

On that note, here are the five talking points from the game:

#5 Roberto Firmino ends Reds stint with a goal

Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino made his final appearance for the club and marked the occasion with a goal. Fabinho found his compatriot after Alex McCarthy had punched away a free-kick. Firmino faked a shot twice before slamming the ball home.

That was his 111th and last goal in Liverpool colours, with only ten others in club history bagging more than him. Apart from his goals, Firmino has bagged 79 assists and won seven titles, including one Premier League and Champions League.

A club legend through and through.

#4 Kamaldeen Sulemana gives Southampton hope

Southampton signed Kamaldeen Sulemana for a record £22 million from Rennes in January this year. Having failed to score before the final day, the Ghanian was turning out to be an expensive flop but burst to life today to net twice.

His goal in the 28th minute brought Southampton level at 2-2 before he brought up his brace after the break with a second goal that completed his side's turnaround.

The 21-year-old striker was a big threat of Liverpool's defence with his electric pace and directness. If he's able to produce this form consistently, Sulemana could help Southampton gain immediate Premier League promotion.

#3 Diogo Jota ends a season of struggles on a high

Diogo Jota went an entire year without scoring for Liverpool but has now bagged seven times in his last nine Premier League games, including a spectacular brace on the final day.

He opened the scoring in the tenth minute after intercepting a poor backpass from Romeo Lavia, placing a shot into an empty net. In the 73rd minute, the Portuguese bagged his second with a sublime volley to make it 4-4.

Of his seven goals since April, six have come as part of braces. He also netted doubles in the Reds' 6-1 win over Leeds United and 3-2 win over Nottingham Forest. He managed one against Tottenham Hotspur, too.

#2 Where was this version of Southampton?

Southampton have been abject all season but demonstrated their surprisingly menacing side by scoring four goals against Liverpool. It was the first time this term the Saints netted more than thrice in a top-flight game, but it was too little too late.

After the Reds raced to a 2-0 lead inside the opening 15 minutes, it seemed like Southampton were in for another hammering. However, what panned out was truly spectacular, as the Hampshire outfit fought back by scoring four goals.

Although it eventually ended in a draw, the relegated side deserves plaudits for their fighting spirit. If only they had produced this kind of form earlier in the season, they might have stayed afloat.

#1 Liverpool need to improve their defence

With 47 goals conceded, Liverpool had one of their worst defensive performances in a Premier League season recently. It's no wonder that they could only manage a fifth-place finish.

For the first time under Jurgen Klopp, the Reds failed to win a trophy or secure UEFA Champions League football, which demonstrates a massive fall from grace. Only last year, the Merseysiders were competing for a quadruple.

If Liverpool are to win silverware next season, serious defensive reinforcements are needed, especially with neither Joe Gomez and Joel Matip impressing. Virgil van Dijk has also had his fare share of struggles, as their poor defence was perhaps the biggest reason behind their failures this season.

