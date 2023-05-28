Liverpool played out a pulsating 4-4 draw with Southampton in their final Premier League game of the season on Sunday (May 28).

Diogo Jota opened the scoring in the tenth minute before departing striker Roberto Firmino made it 2-0 just four minutes later. James Ward-Prowse reduced the deficit in the 19th minute before Kamaldeen Sulemana brought the Saints level soon after.

The bottom-dwellers, who had long been relegated to the Championship, completed the turnaround after the break when Sulemana bagged his second two minutes into the restart.

Adam Armstrong made it 4-2 in the 64th minute as Southampton looked to bid the top flight farewell with a stunning win. However, the Reds fought back, with Cody Gakpo joining the fray in the 72nd minute before Jota fired a thumping volley just seconds later for the equaliser.

Southampton's time in the Premier League is over for now, but it ended in a way that fans won't forget. As for Liverpool, they finished in fifth place and will play in the UEFA Europa League next season.

On that note, here are the player ratings for Liverpool:

Caoimhin Kelleher - 6/10

He made six saves on the day but also conceded four times, eclipsing all his good work.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - 8.5/10

The Liverpool right-back was thoroughly involved in the thick of the things. He made four key passes, completed seven crosses and nine long balls, and also bagged the assist for Gakpo's strike.

Joel Matip - 5.5/10

He covered for Alexander-Arnold whenever he drove forward, but that left acres of space down the centre for Southampton to score.

Joe Gomez - 5/10

Sulemana beat Gomez in the build-up to Southampton's second goal, and he didn't recover from it thereafter.

Kostas Tsimikas - 6.5/10

He went into the books in the first half for hacking down Kamaldeen Sulemana but was alright otherwise. The Greek ended with three interceptions and one tackle. His crossing, though, was wayward, completing just one in six.

James Milner - 6/10

The departing midfielder struggled to exert his influence in the game and was left chasing shadows most of the time.

Fabinho - 7.5/10

He was strong in the air and read the game well to smother a few Southampton attacks. Moreover, the midfielder also bagged an assist for Firmino's goal.

Curtis Jones - 7/10

He laid two key passes and registered a 97% passing accuracy.

Mohamed Salah - 7/10

It was a frustrating evening for the Egyptian ace, who failed to bag a goal on a high-scoring day. He was denied by the upright in the second half. Nonetheless, he got an assist for Jota's second goal in a small consolation.

Roberto Firmino - 8/10

The Brazilian marked his final appearance for Liverpool with a goal in the first half, his 110th and last for them.

Diogo Jota - 9/10

He continued his blistering run of form since returning from injury with two goals. Jota's second was straight out of the top drawer, unleashing a ferocious volley from about 25 yards out that blitzed right into the top corner.

Ratings of Liverpool substitutes against Southampton

Jordan Henderson (57' for Fabinho) - 5/10

Adam Armstrong intercepted his pass before driving forward and beating Kelleher with a cool finish.

Harvey Elliott (57' for Tsimikas) - 6.5/10

The youngster injected some much-needed attacking firepower.

Cody Gakpo (57' for Jones) - 7.5/10

He had a simple tap-in to make it 4-3.

Luis Diaz (57' for Firmino) - 6/10

He looked to press Southampton off the ball but couldn't offer a direct threat.

