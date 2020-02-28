Southampton FC announces Lawrie McMenemy as an official Club Ambassador

Lawrie McMenemy with a young Southampton fan

Southampton Football Club is delighted to announce that Lawrie McMenemy has been named as an official Club Ambassador.

A managerial legend at Saints, McMenemy led the team to the 1976 FA Cup trophy as a Second Division side, famously beating Manchester United 1-0 in the final, thanks to a goal from the late Bobby Stokes.

His achievements extended well beyond that iconic piece of silverware, though, as he oversaw promotion back into the top-flight shortly afterwards and then took Southampton to within three points of winning the league title in 1983/84, as they finished a narrow second to Liverpool.

McMenemy, who achieved European qualification on five occasions with Saints and who engineered the famous signing of reigning European Footballer of the Year Kevin Keegan in 1980, spent a total of 12 years as manager at The Dell, while later having spells as Director of Football and a non-executive director on the club’s board.

The 83-year-old, who also managed Northern Ireland and was England assistant during his careerand received an MBE in 2006 for his services to sport, has remained a staunch supporter of the club and is a regular at St Mary’s on matchdays, while he has dedicated himself to a wide variety of charitable causes, both at local and national level.

He now takes on the role of Club Ambassador alongside two fellow Saints legends, Matt Le Tissier and Franny Benali, and will represent the club through a variety of community and commercial activity.

Southampton Football Club’s Chief Executive Officer, Martin Semmens, said: “Lawrie has made an incredible contribution to this club over so many decades, and I am delighted that he has accepted our offer of becoming an official Club Ambassador.

“His achievements speak for themselves, but they are by no means the only reason for this role. Lawrie is as strong and passionate a supporter of the club as anyone I have met, and he has been an inspirational figure to so many people through his charitable work.

“He is a truly fitting person to represent us, and I have no doubt he will do so with the same sense of pride and commitment he has always shown towards the club.”

Lawrie McMenemy said: "I was very, very surprised and delighted to be asked. It's something I treat as a great honour and a privilege. It's a very special club.”

On joining Le Tissier and Benali as ambassadors, McMenemy added: "Matt and Franny I signed as schoolboys, and I think it's a good combination. For the three of us, our passion in football is this football club and its supporters.”