Southampton v Manchester United: Match preview, team news, predictions, betting odds, venue & where to watch details | Premier League 2018-19

Varun Nair
ANALYST
Preview
109   //    30 Nov 2018, 15:52 IST

Manchester United v BSC Young Boys - UEFA Champions League Group H
Manchester United v BSC Young Boys - UEFA Champions League Group H

A Manchester United team struggling with inconsistent form is all set to face a Southampton side who has managed to win just 1 league match all season in what could be an important match for both the teams at the St Mary's tomorrow.

Manchester United seemed to have found a rhythm but the trip to neighbours Manchester City brought an end to their mini-revival as the Red Devils failed to win at home against Crystal Palace and had to toil hard to win their match against Young Boys at home in the weekday, after the Red Devils had comprehensively beaten the Swiss side 3-0 in Bern.

Southampton situation this season has been by far one of the worst with the Saints winning a total of just 3 matches the whole season. The Saints have won just one of their Premier League matches with a victory over Crystal Palace coming on the 1st of September.

Kickoff Information

Date: 1st December 2018

Kickoff: 18:30 (local time), 23:00 (IST)

Venue: St Mary's Stadium, Southampton

Livestream: Hotstar

Team News

The Chilean is likely to miss the match with training ground injury
The Chilean is likely to miss the match with training ground injury

Chilean Alexis Sanchez will be doubtful for the Red Devils after the winger was injured during training while Victor Lindelof has been ruled out with a groin injury.

Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku are set to start the match against Southampton after coming off the bench in the Champions League victory over Young Boys on Tuesday.

Mark Hughes and his side will be without defender Ryan Bertrand and striker Danny Ings while left-back Matt Targett is doubtful for the fixture.

Probable Lineups

Southampton: McCarthy, Cedric, Hoedt, Yoshida, Targett, Hojbjerg, Lemina, Gabbiadini, Armstrong, Redmond,Austin

Manchester United: De Gea, Shaw, Smalling, Jones, Valencia, Fred,.Pogba, Matic, Lingard, Lukaku, Martial

Form Guide

The last 5 competitive matches

Southampton: L-L-D-L-D

Manchester United: W-D-L-W-W 

Head to Head

Southampton: 28 wins

Manchester United: 64 wins

Draw: 31 

Betting Odds

(Bet 365)

Southampton: 4.50

Manchester United: 1.90

Draw: 3.60

Prediction

Southampton's failure to close down matches and their winless streak along with Manchester United form away from home makes the 20-time English Champions to hot favourites to win the match.

Prediction: Southampton 1-2 Manchester United

Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Southampton Football Romelu Lukaku Paul Pogba Mark Hughes Jose Mourinho
Varun Nair
ANALYST
