Southampton vs Arsenal Prediction and Betting Tips - 16th April 2022

The Premier League returns to the fold with another round of important fixtures this weekend as Mikel Arteta's Arsenal lock horns with Southampton at the St. Mary's Stadium on Saturday.

Southampton vs Arsenal Preview

Arsenal are currently in fifth place in the Premier League standings and are engaged in an intriguing battle for a top-four finish. The Gunners slumped to a shocking 2-1 defeat at the hands of Brighton & Hove Albion in their previous game and cannot afford a similar debacle this weekend.

Southampton, on the other hand, are in 14th place in the league table at the moment and have been plagued by inconsistency this year. The Saints suffered a 6-0 thrashing against Chelsea last week and will need to work hard to avoid another defeat in this fixture.

Southampton vs Arsenal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Arsenal have a predictably impressive record against Southampton and have won 53 out of a 103 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Southampton's 22 victories.

Southampton have a poor recent record at home against Arsenal and have lost their last two matches against the Gunners at St. Mary's Stadium.

Arsenal have lost only one of their last 12 Premier League matches against Southampton and could complete their first league double against the Saints in over five years.

Since 2016, Southampton have scored the first goal in seven of their 11 matches against Arsenal but have managed to win only one of these seven games.

Southampton have scored a total of 10 goals in their last three Premier League home games - as many as they have conceded in the 13 home games preceding this run.

Arsenal have lost consecutive Premier League matches this month and last lost three matches in a row in their poor start to the season in August last year.

Southampton vs Arsenal Prediction

Arsenal have suffered a definitive slump over the past week and have plenty of work to do to secure their top-four finish. With Tottenham picking up the pace, the Gunners have their work cut out for them towards the business end of the season.

Southampton have struggled so far this year and were hammered by Chelsea last week. Arsenal are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Southampton 1-3 Arsenal

Southampton vs Arsenal Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Arsenal

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Arsenal to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Bukayo Saka to score - Yes

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi