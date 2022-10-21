Southampton vs Arsenal Prediction and Betting Tips | 23rd October 2022

The Premier League returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Southampton lock horns with Mikel Arteta's impressive Arsenal side at St. Mary's Stadium on Sunday.

Southampton vs Arsenal Preview

Arsenal are currently at the top of the Premier League standings and have been in excellent form so far this season. The Gunners edged PSV Eindhoven to a 1-0 victory in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this weekend.

Southampton, on the other hand, are in 14th place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent this year. The Saints edged Bournemouth to an important 1-0 victory this week and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Southampton vs Arsenal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Arsenal have a good record against Southampton and have won 53 out of the 104 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Southampton's 23 victories.

Southampton won the previous game between the two teams in April this year and are looking win consecutive games against Arsenal for the first time since 2015.

Arsenal have won two of their three away matches against Southampton under Mikel Arteta but did suffer defeat in this fixture last season.

This is the only the third time Southampton are hosting an Arsenal side that is at the top of the Premier League table - the Saints are unbeaten in their two such games so far.

After an unbeaten home run of 10 Premier League matches leading up to February 2022, Southampton have now lost seven of their last 11 league games at St. Mary's Stadium.

Southampton have kept only one clean sheet in their last 11 home games in the Premier League, but it did come against Arsenal last season.

Southampton vs Arsenal Prediction

Arsenal have built an excellent squad this season and could give Manchester City a run for their money in the coming months. The Gunners have carved out a four-point lead at the top of the table and will need to work hard to keep their head start intact.

Arsenal @Arsenal Another big performance from Tomi Another big performance from Tomi ❤️ https://t.co/EWpiH0baNA

Southampton can pack a punch on their day but have not been at their best in recent weeks. Arsenal are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Southampton 1-3 Arsenal

Southampton vs Arsenal Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Arsenal

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Arsenal to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Gabriel Martinelli to score - Yes

