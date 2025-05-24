Southampton vs Arsenal Prediction and Betting Tips | 25th May 2025

The Premier League returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Southampton lock horns with Mikel Arteta's Arsenal side in an important clash at St. Mary's Stadium on Sunday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Southampton vs Arsenal Preview

Southampton are rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table at the moment and have struggled to make an impact this season. The home side slumped to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Everton last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Arsenal, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate so far this season. The Gunners edged Newcastle United to a narrow 1-0 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Southampton vs Arsenal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Arsenal have a good historical record against Southampton and have won 54 out of the 107 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Southampton's 23 victories.

All eight of Southampton's victories against Arsenal in the Premier League have come at home, with their previous such victory coming in April 2022.

Arsenal have lost only two of their last 16 matches against Southampton in the Premier League, with their previous such defeat coming by a 1-0 margin in April 2022.

The previous meeting between Southampton and Arsenal on the final day of the season in the Premier League took place in the 2000-01 season and ended in a 3-2 victory for Southampton.

Southampton have won their final game of the Premier League season in only two of their last 13 campaigns.

Southampton vs Arsenal Prediction

Arsenal have been impressive over the past year but have fallen short of the Premier League title this season. The likes of Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaardd can be lethal on their day and will look to make their mark this weekend.

Southampton are set to conclude their top-flight campaign at the bottom of the table and have won only two games this season. Arsenal are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Southampton 1-3 Arsenal

Southampton vs Arsenal Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Arsenal to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Arsenal to score first - Yes

About the author Aditya Hosangadi Aditya is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda, covering previews, news, post-match articles and live blogs for 5 years. During his time here, he has had the privilege of covering a press meeting during the collaboration between his favorite club Bengaluru FC and Sevilla, where he got a chance to interact with Sevilla president Jose Castro and explore the grassroots development in his city.



Aditya started following the sport after being dazzled by Ronaldinho’s silky feet at the 2006 FIFA World Cup. He is a Barcelona fan and unsurprisingly, his favorite manager and players are Pep Guardiola and Andres Iniesta respectively. He admires the latter for his superhuman talent and his off-pitch demeanor, and his winning goal in Spain’s 2010 World Cup final win over the Netherlands left a lasting impact on Aditya.



The match-preview specialist believes that his ongoing five-year stint at Sportskeeda has given him the ability to identify the distinct line between emotional and fact-based articles, which separates him from other journalists. For him, fact-checking is the most integral part of his writing process and he only relies on authentic platforms for data.



Aditya is a semi-professional pianist and likes to participate in concerts and recitals when not immersed in football. Know More