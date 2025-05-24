Southampton vs Arsenal Prediction and Betting Tips | 25th May 2025

The Premier League returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Southampton lock horns with Mikel Arteta's Arsenal side in an important clash at St. Mary's Stadium on Sunday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.
Southampton vs Arsenal Preview
Southampton are rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table at the moment and have struggled to make an impact this season. The home side slumped to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Everton last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.
Arsenal, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate so far this season. The Gunners edged Newcastle United to a narrow 1-0 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.
Southampton vs Arsenal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Arsenal have a good historical record against Southampton and have won 54 out of the 107 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Southampton's 23 victories.
- All eight of Southampton's victories against Arsenal in the Premier League have come at home, with their previous such victory coming in April 2022.
- Arsenal have lost only two of their last 16 matches against Southampton in the Premier League, with their previous such defeat coming by a 1-0 margin in April 2022.
- The previous meeting between Southampton and Arsenal on the final day of the season in the Premier League took place in the 2000-01 season and ended in a 3-2 victory for Southampton.
- Southampton have won their final game of the Premier League season in only two of their last 13 campaigns.
Southampton vs Arsenal Prediction
Arsenal have been impressive over the past year but have fallen short of the Premier League title this season. The likes of Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaardd can be lethal on their day and will look to make their mark this weekend.
Southampton are set to conclude their top-flight campaign at the bottom of the table and have won only two games this season. Arsenal are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.
Prediction: Southampton 1-3 Arsenal
Southampton vs Arsenal Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Arsenal to win
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes
Tip 3: Arsenal to score first - Yes