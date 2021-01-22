Southampton vs Arsenal prediction, preview, team news and more | FA Cup 2020-21

Southampton host defending FA Cup champions Arsenal in a fourth-round tie at St. Mary's Stadium on Saturday.

The Saints only confirmed their spot in the fourth round on Tuesday evening, when they beat Shrewsbury Town in a fixture that was postponed.

Southampton won that game 2-0 thanks to goals form Dan N'Lundulu and James Ward-Prowse. They are also unbeaten in their last three home games, and won the last two, with Liverpool and Shrewsbury being their victims.

Arsenal needed extra-time, when goals from Emile Smith Rowe and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang helped them get past Newcastle United in the last round. However, they have been in excellent form recently.

Mikel Arteta's side are six games unbeaten in all competitions, since losing 4-1 to Manchester City in the League Cup quarterfinal in December. In their last Premier League game, they beat Newcastle United 3-0 with a splendid second-half performance.

Southampton vs Arsenal Head-To-Head

In 100 previous games against Arsenal, Southampton have won just 21, while the Gunners have won 51 times.

When the two sides last met, they played out a 1-1 draw at the Emirates Stadium, with goals from Theo Walcott and Aubameyang.

Southampton Form Guide: W-L-W-D-D

Arsenal Form Guide: W-D-W-W-W

Southampton vs Arsenal Team News

Southampton

The home side will be boosted by the fact that Danny Ings is back in training after recovering from COVID-19, and is set to start this game.

Jannik Vestergaard is out due to a knee injury. Oriol Romeu, Moussa Djenepo, Nathan Tella, Michael Obafemi, Will Smallbone and Nathan Redmond are also injured.

Injured: Jannik Vestergaard, Oriol Romeu, Moussa Djenepo, Nathan Tella, Michael Obafemi, Will Smallbone, and Nathan Redmond.

Suspended: None

Arsenal

Dani Ceballos and Pablo Mari are both still injured, and expected to miss action for Arsenal. They are unlikely to tinker much with the lineup in a competition they typically thrive in.

Injured: Dani Ceballos, Pablo Mari

Suspended: None

Southampton vs Arsenal Predicted XIs

Southampton Predicted XI (4-4-2): Fraser Forster; Kyle Walker-Peters, Jack Stephens, Jan Bednarek, Ryan Bertrand; Theo Walcott, Ibrahima Diallo, James Ward-Prowse, Stuart Armstrong; Shane Long, Danny Ings

Arsenal Predicted XI (4-3-3): Bernd Leno; Hector Bellerin, Rob Holding, Gabriel Magalhaes, Kieran Tierney; Thomas Partey, Granit Xhaka, Emile Smith Rowe; Bukayo Saka, Alexandre Lacazette, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Southampton vs Arsenal Prediction

Despite the fact that Arsenal are in excellent form heading into this game, this won't be an easy tie for them.

However, we are still backing them to get the job done against a Southampton squad that is being tested by their current injury crisis.

Prediction: Southampton 0-2 Arsenal