Southampton vs Arsenal prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Arsenal will travel to St. Mary's for the second time this week, as they take on Southampton in the Premier League on Tuesday.

The Gunners slumped to a 1-0 defeat against the Saints on Saturday as they crashed out of the FA Cup.

Mikel Arteta will hope his side can quickly bounce back from this defeat and continue their good run of form in the Premier League.

The Gunners are 11th on the league table but are unbeaten in their last five games.

Arsenal got off to a slow start to the season, which saw them down in 15th place at one point. However, their recent resurgence in form has shot them up to within six points of the top five.

Meanwhile, Southampton have recently faltered in the league after their incredible start to the season.

The Saints have only managed to win one of their last five Premier League fixtures, and are currently just two points ahead of Arsenal in 10th. However, the Gunners have played one game more than the Saints.

Ralph Hasenhuttl will be buoyed by the fact that his side are unbeaten against Arsenal this season, having drawn their reverse fixture 1-1 at the Emirates Stadium earlier this season.

Southampton 1-0 Arsenal FT:



⚽️ Gabriel (OG)



The holders are knocked out of the #FACup in the Fourth Round. pic.twitter.com/YPjc8TOxHw — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) January 23, 2021

Tuesday's fixture is sure to be a feisty one, as both teams will look to win in order to make their way up the Premier League table.

Advertisement

Southampton vs Arsenal Head-to-Head

The Premier League head-to-head record for this fixture isn't as one-sided as one might think.

Arsenal have won two out of the last five fixtures, with Southampton claiming one victory for themselves. However, the Saints' victory in the FA Cup on Saturday will surely have an effect on both teams' morale going into this fixture.

Meetings between these two sides tend to be goal-fests, with the last five fixtures producing 15 goals. Their clash on Tuesday will most likely follow suit.

Southampton Form Guide: D-W-L-W-W

Arsenal Form Guide: W-W-D-W-L

Southampton vs Arsenal Team News

Arsenal will be looking to bounce back after their defeat at the weekend

Southampton

Southampton were boosted by the return of Danny Ings at the weekend, but the injury list still makes for grim reading for the Saints. Ralph Hasenhuttl will be missing up to eight players for their clash against the Gunners.

Defender Jannik Vestergaard will be the biggest absence for the Saints as the Dane has been immense for Southampton this season.

Injured: Jannik Vestergaard, Michael Obafemi, Moussa Djenepo, Nathan Redmond, Nathan Tella, Oriol Romeu, Will Smallbone

Advertisement

Doubtful: Mohammed Salisu

Suspended: None

Arsenal

Mikel Arteta may be without his captain for Tuesday's clash. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang pulled out of Saturday's FA Cup tie due to personal reasons, and his involvement is in doubt.

Dani Ceballos is also doubtful, with the Spaniard picking up a calf injury earlier this week. Pablo Mari is still on his way back to full fitness, and will not be involved in the game.

Injured: Pablo Mari

Doubtful: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Dani Ceballos

Suspended: None

Southampton vs Arsenal Predicted XI

Arsenal have recovered just one point from a losing position in the Premier League this season. Only Burnley (0) have recouped fewer.



That came in a draw against Southampton — Orbinho (@Orbinho) January 23, 2021

Southampton Predicted XI (4-4-2): Alex McCarthy; Ryan Bertrand, Jack Stephens, Jan Bednarek, Kyle Walker-Peters; Stuart Armstrong, Ibrahima Diallo, James Ward-Prowse, Theo Walcott; Che Adams, Danny Ings

Arsenal Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Bernd Leno; Kieran Tierney, David Luiz, Rob Holding, Hector Bellerin; Granit Xhaka, Thomas Partey; Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith-Rowe, Nicolas Pepe; Alexandre Lacazette

Southampton vs Arsenal Prediction

The clash between Southampton and Arsenal on Tuesday is sure to be exciting.

Southampton will be confident that they can beat the Gunners, but Mikel Arteta's side have been in great form lately.

Advertisement

All signs point to a stalemate.

Prediction: Southampton 2-2 Arsenal