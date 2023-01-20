Southampton vs Aston Villa Prediction and Betting Tips | 21st January 2023

The Premier League is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Southampton lock horns with Unai Emery's Aston Villa side at St. Mary's Stadium on Saturday.

Southampton vs Aston Villa Preview

Southampton are currently rooted to the bottom of the Premier League standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The Saints edged Everton to an important 2-1 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Aston Villa, on the other hand, are in 11th place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent this season. The away side defeated Leeds United by a 2-1 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Southampton vs Aston Villa Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Aston Villa have a slight edge over Southampton and have won 31 out of the 83 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Southampton's 29 victories.

Southampton have lost their last two matches against Aston Villa and last lost three consecutive such games in 1999.

Aston Villa have won only one of their last five away games against Southampton in the Premier League, with their previous such victory coming by a 1-0 margin in January 2021.

Aston Villa are playing their third Premier League game against a team at the bottom of the league table this season - they have failed to win their last two such games.

Southampton have lost their last three home games in the Premier League and last lost four such matches in a row in 2019.

Southampton picked up their first Premier League victory of the year last week and could potentially win four consecutive matches in all competitions for the first time since 2016.

Southampton vs Aston Villa Prediction

Aston Villa have improved under Unai Emery and have a point to prove in the coming weeks. The likes of Leon Bailey and Ollie Watkins can be lethal on their day and will need to be at their best in this fixture.

Southampton have struggled this season but have shown flashes of their potential in recent weeks. Aston Villa are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Southampton 1-3 Aston Villa

Southampton vs Aston Villa Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Aston Villa

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Southampton to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Ollie Watkins to score - Yes

