Southampton vs Aston Villa Prediction and Betting Tips - 5th November 2021

The Premier League is back in action with another set of important matches this weekend as Aston Villa take on an impressive Southampton outfit at St. Mary's Stadium on Friday.

Southampton vs Aston Villa Preview

Southampton are in 14th place in the Premier League standings and have improved after a slow start to their campaign this year. The Saints held their ground to secure a crucial 1-0 victory against Claudio Ranieri's Watford in their previous game and will want a similar result from this fixture.

Aston Villa, on the other hand, are in 15th place in the league table at the moment and have slumped after a strong start to the season. The away side suffered a 4-1 defeat against West Ham United last weekend and cannot afford another debacle in this match.

Southampton vs Aston Villa Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Aston Villa have a slight historical edge over Aston Villa and have won 29 out of 80 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Southampton's 28 victories.

Southampton have lost only one of their last nine matches against Aston Villa in the Premier League and have managed an impressive 18 points against their opponents during this period.

Aston Villa have a surprisingly poor record in Friday kick-offs away from home and are winless in their last 13 Premier League away games played on a Friday.

Since the start of the 2020-21 season, Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins has lost six games in which he has found the back of the net.

Aston Villa have lost their last four Premier League games and are on their worst run of form since the 2015-16 season.

Aston Villa will be looking to win consecutive away games against Southampton for the first time in over 23 years.

Southampton vs Aston Villa Prediction

Southampton have managed seven points from their last three games and have grown in stature over the past month. The Saints have a robust squad at their disposal and will be intent on proving their mettle in this fixture.

Aston Villa, on the other hand, have conceded 12 goals in their last four games and have several problems to solve this weekend. Southampton are the better team at the moment and hold a slight upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Southampton 2-1 Aston Villa

Southampton vs Aston Villa Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Southampton

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Ollie Watkins to score anytime: NO

Tip 4 - Bold prediction: Aston Villa to win by 2 goals

