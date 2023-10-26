Southampton vs Birmingham City Prediction and Betting Tips | October 28, 2023 

Southampton host Birmingham City at the St Mary's Stadium on Saturday (October 28) in the Championship.

The hosts have had their struggles this season but have been in decent form recently. Southampton drew 2-2 at Preston North End on Wednesday, profiting from an own goal deep into additional time. Southampton are fifth in the league table with 21 points from 13 games.

Birmingham, meanwhile, have endured a difficult start to life under new boss Wayne Rooney. They lost 2-0 to Hull City in their last game, conceding in either half for an eighth winless outing in nine games against the Tigers.

The visitors are 12th with 18 points from 12 games.

Southampton vs Birmingham City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 48 competitive meetings, Southampton lead 20-17.

They last met in the Championship in February 2012 in a goalless draw.

Birmingham are unbeaten in two games in the fixture after losing four of five games.

Birmingham are without a clean sheet in five games.

Southampton have scored 21 goals in the Championship this season. Only three teams have scored more, including the top two.

Only one of Birmingham's five league wins this season has come on the road.

Southampton vs Birmingham City Prediction

Southampton are unbeaten in five games, winning thrice. They're unbeaten in two home games.

Birmingham, meanwhile, are on a run of back-to-back defeats and have won just two of their last 10 games across competitions. They have lost their last four games on the road and could see defeat.

Prediction: Southampton 2-1 Birmingham

Southampton vs Birmingham City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Southampton

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of Southampton's last six games have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Birmingham to concede first: Yes (Birmingham have conceded the first goal in four of their last five games.)