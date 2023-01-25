Southampton vs Blackpool Prediction and Betting Tips | January 28, 2023

Southampton will host Blackpool at Saint Mary's Stadium in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Saturday (January 28), looking to bounce back from their latest setback.

The Saints lost 1-0 to Newcastle United in the first round of the League Cup semifinals on Tuesday, with Joelinton netting a 73rd-minute winner. Adding insult to injury was Duje Caleta-Car's red card in the 86th minute.

After three wins in a row, this was their second straight loss across competitions.

While Nathan Jones' side beat Crystal Palace 2-1 in the last round of the FA Cup, Blackpool thrashed Nottingham Forest 4-1 in a clinical display at home. Just as Southampton were beaten in their last game, the Tangerines also suffered a loss, going down 2-0 to Watford in the EFL Championship.

Southampton vs Blackpool Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 50th clash between Southampton and Blackpool.

In the previous 49, the Saints won 21 times over Blackpool and lost on 19 occasions.

Blackpool and Southampton will meet for the first time since March 2012 when the Tangerines secured a 3-0 win over the Saints in the Championship.

Southampton last beat Blackpool in January 2011 (2-0 in the FA Cup).

The last time Southampton and Blackpool met in the fourth round of the FA Cup was in the 1975-76 season, where the Saints secured a 3-1 win.

Blackpool FC @BlackpoolFC "My old man used to say to me, no one will fall out with you if you work hard."



Mick McCarthy has been making the most of the training time with his new Seasiders squad so far this week.



blackpoolfc.co.uk/news/2023/janu… "My old man used to say to me, no one will fall out with you if you work hard."Mick McCarthy has been making the most of the training time with his new Seasiders squad so far this week. 💬 "My old man used to say to me, no one will fall out with you if you work hard."Mick McCarthy has been making the most of the training time with his new Seasiders squad so far this week.blackpoolfc.co.uk/news/2023/janu… https://t.co/X4QNCSYcxm

Southampton have progressed from 24 of their last 26 FA Cup clashes against sides from lower divisions.

Blackpool have been knocked out in 11 of their last 13 FA Cup fourth-round ties and have only reached the fifth round once this century (in the 2011-12 season).

Having knocked out Nottingham Forest in the third round of the FA Cup, Blackpool have a chance to beat two Premier League sides in the same campaign for the first time since the 1952-53 season.

Southampton vs Blackpool Prediction

Southampton will be frustrated with their Newcastle defeat in midweek and will look to generate momentum ahead of their do-or-die clash against the Magpies on Tuesday with a win.

Blackpool won't go down easily, as was seen in their stunning win over Nottingham, but the Saints should prevail narrowly.

Prediction: Southampton 2-1 Blackpool

Southampton vs Blackpool Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Southampton

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

Poll : 0 votes