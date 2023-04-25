Southampton vs Bournemouth Prediction and Betting Tips | April 27th 2023

Last-placed Southampton will entertain 15th-placed Bournemouth at St. Mary's Stadium in the Premier League on Thursday.

The hosts are winless in their last seven league outings. They avoided a fourth-straight defeat last time around as they played out a 3-3 draw against league leaders Arsenal.

They got the game off to a great start, going two goals up in 14 minutes, with former Gunners man Theo Walcott scoring the second goal. Arsenal pulled one back in the 20th minute but Duje Ćaleta-Car restored the Saints' two-goal lead.

Goals from Martin Ødegaard and Bukayo Saka in the 88th and 90th minutes respectively helped the league leaders record their third stalemate in a row.

The visitors failed to make it three wins in a row in their previous outing as they suffered a 4-0 hammering at home by West Ham United. They fell to 15th place in the table following the loss as West Ham jumped to 13th place.

Southampton vs Bournemouth Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two southern English rivals have squared off 33 times in all competitions. The meeting between them is sometimes referred to as the New Forest derby. The hosts have a better record in these games with 16 wins. The visitors have been able to get the better of the hosts eight times while nine games have ended in draws.

The hosts have suffered just one defeat in their last 10 meetings against the visitors and have recorded three wins in a row, keeping clean sheets in these wins.

Southampton have scored at least two goals in seven of their last nine meetings against the visitors.

The visitors have the worst defensive record in the Premier League this season, conceding 63 goals in 32 games. They have outscored the hosts 31-27 in that period.

Southampton vs Bournemouth Prediction

The Saints have just two wins at home in the Premier League this season. Interestingly, they have suffered just one defeat at home against the Cherries in all competitions and will be hopeful of a positive outcome. They have won the fewest points at home this season while suffering the most defeats (10) as well.

Bournemouth have recorded back-to-back wins in their last two away games. They have also scored three goals apiece in their last two games at Thursday's venue against the hosts.

The visitors have been in relatively better form than the Saints but, considering Southampton's home advantage, we expect them to hold the visitors to a draw.

Prediction: Southampton 2-2 Bournemouth

Southampton vs Bournemouth Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Dominic Solanke to score or assist any time - Yes

