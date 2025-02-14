Southampton vs Bournemouth Prediction and Betting Tips | February 15th 2025

Southampton and Bournemouth will battle for three points in a Premier League round 25 clash on Saturday (February 15th). The game will be played at St Mary's Stadium.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 1-0 defeat to Burnley at the same venue in the FA Cup last weekend. Marcus Edwards scored the match-winner in the 77th minute to help the Clarets advance to the next round.

Bournemouth, meanwhile, eliminated Everton with a 2-0 away win in the FA Cup. Antoine Semenyo and Daniel Jebbison scored first half goals to help their side progress.

The Cherries will now shift focus to the league where their last game saw them fall to a 2-0 defeat at home to Liverpool. Southampton claimed a 2-1 away win over Ipswich in their last outing.

Despite the win, the Saints are still rooted to the foot of the standings with just nine points from 24 games. Bournemouth are seventh on 40 points.

Southampton vs Bournemouth Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 36th meeting between the two sides. Southampton have 16 wins to their name, Bournemouth were victorious 10 times while nine games were drawn.

Their most recent clash came in September 2024 when Bournemouth claimed a 3-1 home win in the reverse fixture.

Southampton's last six league games have produced over 2.5 goals, with five games in this sequence witnessing goals at both ends.

Bournemouth are unbeaten in their last six away games in the league (four wins) - their longest-ever unbeaten away run in the Premier League.

Southampton have lost their last six home games in the league.

Southampton vs Bournemouth Prediction

Southampton's tally of nine points after 24 games is the second-lowest tally in Premier League history behind Derby County's infamous 2007-08 campaign (eight points). Furthermore, they are 10 points away from safety and their chances of survival appear bleaker with each passing week.

Bournemouth are just outside top six, one point behind sixth-placed Newcastle. They are aiming to secure European football for the first time in their history and a win over their south coast rivals could see them climb into the top six. Andoni Iraola's side saw their 12-game unbeaten run ended by Liverpool last time out in the league but bounced back in the cup.

We are backing the visitors to claim a narrow win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Southampton 1-2 Bournemouth

Southampton vs Bournemouth Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Bournemouth to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

