Southampton vs Bournemouth Prediction and Betting Tips | July 25th 2023

Southampton and Bournemouth continue their preparations for the upcoming campaign when they face off in a friendly at Saint Mary's Stadium on Tuesday.

The Saints picked up their first pre-season victory last time out and will head into the midweek clash looking to pick up from where they dropped off.

Southampton finally gave their fans something to cheer for as they picked up a 4-2 victory over Reading on Saturday.

Russell Martin's side had failed to win their last 15 matches in all competitions, a run which saw their 11-year stint in the Premier League come to an end.

Southampton wrap up their pre-season with a clash against AZ Alkmaar on July 29 before taking on Sheffield Wednesday in their Championship curtain-raiser on August 4.

Bournemouth, on the other hand, suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Israeli outfit Maccabi Tel Aviv last Sunday, when 17-year-old forward Saied Abu Farchi scored the only goal of the game at the Marbella Football Center.

Prior to that, Andoni Iraola’s men got their pre-season friendlies underway with a 4-0 thrashing of Hibernian on July 13.

Bournemouth take on Atalanta and Lorient in their final two friendlies before opening the 2024-23 Premier League campaign with a home game against West Ham United.

Southampton vs Bournemouth Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 16 wins from the last 34 meetings between the sides, Southampton boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Bournemouth have picked up nine wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on nine occasions.

The Saints have managed just one win in their last 16 matches while losing 10 and claiming five draws since March.

Bournemouth have lost all but one of their last six matches across all competitions, with their win over Hibernian a fortnight ago being the exception.

Southampton vs Bournemouth Prediction

While the fulltime result is of little importance at this stage of pre-season, we anticipate a thrilling contest between Southampton and Bournemouth.

We predict plenty of goalmouth action at Saint Mary's Stadium with both sides cancelling out each other’s efforts.

Prediction: Southampton 2-2 Bournemouth

Southampton vs Bournemouth Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been fewer than three bookings in the last seven meetings between the sides).

Tip 3: Less than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in four of their last five clashes).