Southampton vs Brentford Prediction and Betting tips | 11th January 2022 

Southampton and Brentford will battle for three points in a rescheduled Premier League matchday 18 fixture at St Mary's on Tuesday.

This will represent the home side's first league game of the new year, having not been in action since a 1-1 draw with Tottenham in December 2021. James Ward Prowse and Harry Kane scored first-half goals to share the spoils.

Brentford come into the game on the back of a comfortable 4-1 away victory over Port Vale in the FA Cup. Bryan Mbeumo stepped off the bench in the second half to score a hat-trick and fire the Bees into the fourth round.

Prior to that, Thomas Frank's side showed great determination to come from behind and secure a 2-1 victory over Aston Villa in league action. Denmark youth international Mads Roerslev Rasmussen scored and provided an assist to inspire the comeback victory.

The win saw Brentford climb to 12th in the table, having garnered 23 points from 19 matches. Southampton are two points and two places below them in 14th place.

Southampton vs Brentford Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on 67 occasions and Southampton have a superior record with 33 wins to their name. Tuesday's visitors have 21 wins to their name while the two sides shared the spoils in 13 previous matches.

Their most recent meeting came in the second round of the 2020-21 EFL Cup when first-half goals from Christian Norgaard and Josh DaSilva helped a then Championship-based Brentford secure a 2-0 away win.

The home side have not kept a clean sheet for nine consecutive matches in all competitions, with their last shutout coming in a 1-0 victory over Aston Villa in January.

Brentford have fared slightly better and are on an eight-game run without a clean sheet in all competitions.

Draws have been the most recurring result for Southampton in recent weeks, with five of their last eight league games, as well as their FA Cup clash with Swansea ending in a draw.

Southampton vs Brentford Prediction

The game is an extremely close one and the fact that only two points separate both sides means they will both fancy their chances of securing all three points.

Brentford have punched far above their weight his term, despite only returning to the top-flight after a seven-decade absence. The west London side's success has been inspired by an expansive system that has seen them utilize the flanks and half spaces effectively.

Southampton also like to play on the front foot, suggesting that this should be a free-flowing game. Although one side could nick the win, we are backing the two teams to cancel each other out in a high-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Southampton 2-2 Brentford

Southampton vs Brentford Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: DRAW (The home side have drawn six of their last seven matches in all competitions. There is also little to choose between the two sides in the table, suggesting a close encounter).

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: YES (six of Southampton's last seven matches in all competitions have seen both sides find the back of the net).

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals (Six of Southampton's last eight league matches have seen three or more goals scored).

