Southampton vs Brentford Prediction and Betting Tips | 15th March 2023

The Premier League is back in action with another set of matches this week as Southampton lock horns with an impressive Brentford side in an important clash at St. Mary's Stadium on Wednesday.

Southampton vs Brentford Preview

Southampton are currently rooted to the bottom of the Premier League standings and have struggled to impose themselves so far this season. The Saints held Manchester United to a commendable 0-0 stalemate in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this week.

Brentford, on the other hand, are in ninth place in the league table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate this season. The away side slumped to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Everton last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Southampton vs Brentford Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Southampton have a good record against Brentford and have won 34 out of the 70 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Brentford's 23 victories.

All three Premier League games between Brentford and Southampton have been won by the home side with a margin of at least three goals.

Brentford have won their last two matches against Southampton in the Premier League, winning the reverse fixture this season by a 3-0 margin.

Brentford are winless in their seven midweek games in the Premier League so far.

Southampton won their previous home game against Leicester City by a 1-0 margin and could win consecutive such matches in the Premier League for the first time since February 2022.

Brentford suffered their first defeat in 13 Premier League matches last week and have not suffered consecutive defeats in the competition since February 2022.

Southampton vs Brentford Prediction

Brentford have been in impressive form this season and will be intent on moving up the Premier League table. The likes of Bryan Mbeumo and Ivan Toney have stepped up so far and have a point to prove this week.

Southampton have struggled this season and are in desperate need of a shot in the arm ahead of this fixture. Brentford are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Southampton 1-2 Brentford

Southampton vs Brentford Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Brentford

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Brentford to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Ivan Toney to score - Yes

