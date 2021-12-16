Southampton vs Brentford Prediction and Betting Tips - 18th December 2021

Brentford will be aiming to rise into the top half of the Premier League table when they visit St. Mary's Stadium to face Southampton on Saturday.

The hosts head into the game on a six-game winless run and will be looking to arrest this slump in form.

Southampton failed to end their poor run of results last Wednesday as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Crystal Palace on home turf.

Ralph Hasenhüttl’s men have now failed to taste victory in any of their most recent six games, picking up three draws and losing three in that time.

This dip in form has seen the Saints drop to 15th place in the Premier League table after amassing 17 points from 17 games.

Meanwhile, Brentford returned to winning ways last time out when they saw off Watford 2-1 on home turf.

Prior to that, Thomas Frank’s side fell to a 2-0 loss against Tottenham on December 2 before playing out a thrilling 2-2 draw with Leeds United three days later.

With 20 points from 16 games, the Bees are currently 12th on the log, level on points with Crystal Palace and Brighton.

Southampton vs Brentford Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first league meeting between the sides since Southampton claimed a 3-0 win when they squared off in the EFL League One back in 2011.

Southampton head into the game with a clear upper hand in the history of this fixture, claiming 33 wins from the last 67 meetings between the teams.

Brentford have picked up 21 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 13 different occasions.

While Southampton have been solid at home, they have struggled to get going on the road, claiming one win from their nine away games.

Brentford, on the other hand, boasts the league’s eighth-best record away from home, claiming 10 points from eight games.

Southampton have failed to keep a clean sheet in any of their last six games, conceding 14 goals in that time.

Southampton vs Brentford Prediction

Having gained promotion last season, Brentford have settled in nicely in the big league and will be aiming to build on their win over Watford last time out. While Southampton are struggling to find their feet at the moment, they have been solid at home and we predict the spoils will be shared in this one.

Prediction: Southampton 2-2 Brentford

Southampton vs Brentford Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2- Over 2.5: Yes

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

Tip 4 - Che Adams anytime goalscorer: Yes

Edited by Shardul Sant