Southampton vs Brighton & Hove Albion Prediction and Betting Tips | 4th December 2021

Southampton and Brighton and Hove Albion will battle for three points in a Premier League fixture at St Mary's Stadium on Saturday.

The hosts come into the game on the back of a 2-2 draw with Leicester City at the same ground on Wednesday. Johnny Evans and James Maddison scored to help the visitors twice come from behind to snatch a point.

Brighton also shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw away to West Ham. Neal Maupay's equalizing goal came one minute from the end of regulation time to cancel out Tomas Soucek's early strike.

The draws left the two sides in seventh and 15th spots in the table respectively, although just four points separate them in the standings.

Southampton vs Brighton & Hove Albion Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on 75 occasions in the past and Southampton have a superior record with 36 wins to their name. Brighton were victorious in 21 previous matches while 18 games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in March when Lewis Dunk and Leandro Trossard scored in either half to guide Brighton to a 2-1 away win.

Brighton are currently on a nine-game winless run in the league, with seven draws registered in this sequence.

Five of the visitors' seven away games in the league have seen two or fewer goals scored between both sides.

Southampton have conceded eight goals across their last three league games.

Southampton vs Brighton & Hove Albion Prediction

The middle of the Premier League table is highly congested and both sides will be aiming for all three points on Saturday.

Southampton need to tighten their backline if they are to avoid being dragged into the relegation zone but Brighton's struggles in attack give them some form of comfort.

The visitors have fallen a long way off their top-four highs a few weeks ago but their defensive solidity makes them a tough proposition to face. The Sea Gulls tend to struggle on their travels but we are backing them to do enough to leave Hampshire with a point in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Southampton 1-1 Brighton and Hove Albion

Southampton vs Brighton & Hove Albion Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw (Seven of Brighton's last nine matches in all competitions have ended in stalemates).

Tip 2 - Under 2.5 goals (each of Brighton's last four matches has seen two or fewer goals scored).

Tip 3 - Both teams to score - YES (Southhampton's porous defense means their shot-shy visitors should create enough chances to find the back of the net).

Tip 4 - Over 8.5 corner kicks (Both sides have averaged over 10 corner kicks per game in the league this season).

