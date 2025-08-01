Southampton vs Brighton & Hove Albion Prediction and Betting Tips | August 2nd 2025

Southampton will invite Brighton & Hove Albion to St. Mary's Stadium in a friendly on Saturday. The hosts will conclude their preseason here while the Seagulls are set to play one more friendly later this month.

Ad

The Saints have played five games in the preseason thus far. After getting their campaign underway with three consecutive wins, they are winless in the last two games. They met Espanyol last week and fell to a 2-1 loss. New signing Damion Downs scored on his debut in stoppage time.

Brighton played a couple of friendlies in Spain last month, defeating Stoke City 3-1 and then overcoming Las Palmas 2-0. They defeated Coventry City 2-0 last week, thanks to goals from Yasin Abbas Ayari and Abdallah Sima.

Ad

Trending

Southampton vs Brighton & Hove Albion Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 81 times in all competitions. The hosts have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 36 wins. The Seagulls have 24 wins, and 21 games have ended in draws.

The visitors are on a seven-game unbeaten streak in this fixture, recording four wins.

Brighton were unbeaten in their two meetings against the hosts in the Premier League last season. They were held to a 1-1 draw at home, and they secured a 4-1 win at St. Mary's Stadium.

Four of the last five meetings between them have produced over 2.5 goals.

The Saints have conceded one goal apiece in their five friendlies thus far.

Brighton are currently on a nine-game winning streak in friendlies. They have kept four clean sheets in their last four preseason games.

The Saints have scored one goal apiece in three of their last four meetings against the visitors.

Ad

Southampton vs Brighton & Hove Albion Prediction

The Saints are winless in their last two friendlies, scoring one goal apiece in both, and will look to improve upon that record. Notably, they have registered just one win at home in 2025, which is a cause for concern.

The Seagulls have scored at least two goals in eight of their last nine games and will look to continue their prolific run here. They are currently on a nine-game unbeaten streak in all competitions, including friendlies.

Ad

Considering the recent history between the two teams and the Seagulls' goalscoring form, we back the visitors to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Southampton 1-2 Brighton & Hove Albion

Southampton vs Brighton & Hove Albion Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Brighton to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Dupare Shubham is a football journalist with a wealth of experience. It was Zidane's infamous headbutt at the 2006 World Cup final that got him hooked on to the sport. Shubham contributed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup coverage at Sportskeeda, producing match previews and even minute-to-minute live blogs. Apart from writing articles, he is adept at fact-checking and researching trends, and at communicating with the editorial team.



For all fans, he has one message: "Football is my cup of tea, let's talk football over a cup of tea." Know More