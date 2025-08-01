Southampton vs Brighton & Hove Albion Prediction and Betting Tips | August 2nd 2025

Southampton will invite Brighton & Hove Albion to St. Mary's Stadium in a friendly on Saturday. The hosts will conclude their preseason here while the Seagulls are set to play one more friendly later this month.
The Saints have played five games in the preseason thus far. After getting their campaign underway with three consecutive wins, they are winless in the last two games. They met Espanyol last week and fell to a 2-1 loss. New signing Damion Downs scored on his debut in stoppage time.
Brighton played a couple of friendlies in Spain last month, defeating Stoke City 3-1 and then overcoming Las Palmas 2-0. They defeated Coventry City 2-0 last week, thanks to goals from Yasin Abbas Ayari and Abdallah Sima.
Southampton vs Brighton & Hove Albion Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The two teams have crossed paths 81 times in all competitions. The hosts have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 36 wins. The Seagulls have 24 wins, and 21 games have ended in draws.
- The visitors are on a seven-game unbeaten streak in this fixture, recording four wins.
- Brighton were unbeaten in their two meetings against the hosts in the Premier League last season. They were held to a 1-1 draw at home, and they secured a 4-1 win at St. Mary's Stadium.
- Four of the last five meetings between them have produced over 2.5 goals.
- The Saints have conceded one goal apiece in their five friendlies thus far.
- Brighton are currently on a nine-game winning streak in friendlies. They have kept four clean sheets in their last four preseason games.
- The Saints have scored one goal apiece in three of their last four meetings against the visitors.
Southampton vs Brighton & Hove Albion Prediction
The Saints are winless in their last two friendlies, scoring one goal apiece in both, and will look to improve upon that record. Notably, they have registered just one win at home in 2025, which is a cause for concern.
The Seagulls have scored at least two goals in eight of their last nine games and will look to continue their prolific run here. They are currently on a nine-game unbeaten streak in all competitions, including friendlies.
Considering the recent history between the two teams and the Seagulls' goalscoring form, we back the visitors to eke out a narrow win.
Prediction: Southampton 1-2 Brighton & Hove Albion
Southampton vs Brighton & Hove Albion Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Brighton to win
Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals
Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes
Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes