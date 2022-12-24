Southampton vs Brighton & Hove Albion Prediction and Betting Tips | December 26, 2022

Southampton will entertain Brighton & Hove Albion at the St. Mary's Stadium in the Premier League on Monday (December 26). The Premier League returns after a six-week hiatus following the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Both teams will look to resume their league campaign with a win.

Both teams took part in the EFL Cup Round of 16 in midweek. Southampton beat Lincoln City 2-1, while Brighton lost 4-3 defeat on penalties against Charlton Athletic following a goalless draw in regular time.

The hosts suffered a 3-1 defeat at Liverpool last time around, which was their third straight loss in the Premier League. They are 19th in the league, with just 12 points.

Brighton, meanwhile, fell to a 2-1 home defeat against Aston Villa in their previous outing. Alexis Mac Allister opened the scoring in the first minute, while Danny Ings scored a brace to help Villa overturn the deficit.

Southampton vs Brighton & Hove Albion Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 77 times across competitions. Southampton lead 36-21, while 20 games have been drawn.

Southampton are winless in their last three games against the Seagulls, and they played out draws in their two league meetings last season.

Three of their last four meetings have seen over 2.5 goals.

Southampton are unbeaten in 11 of their last 12 games against Brighton across competitions.

Southampton are winless in their last five home games in the Premier League.

Four of Brighton's last four Premier League games have seen over 2.5 goals.

Southampton vs Brighton & Hove Albion Prediction

The Saints are winless in their last four Premier League games, scoring just three goals. They are winless in league games at home against Brighton, and the trend could continue.

Brighton, meanwhile, have scored three goals in their last two away games across competitions and will look to continue that. They have scored at least once in their last five trips to Southampton. Considering the same, a high-scoring draw could ensue.

Prediction: Southampton 2-2 Brighton & Hove Albion

Southampton vs Brighton & Hove Albion Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: Southampton to score first - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half

Tip 5: Che Adams to score any time - Yes

