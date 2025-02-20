Southampton vs Brighton & Hove Albion Prediction and Betting Tips | February 22nd 2025

Southampton will host Brighton & Hove Albion at the St. Mary's Stadium on Saturday in another round of the 2024-25 Premier League campaign. The home side have endured a near-disastrous campaign and are rapidly running out of time to save their season as they remain rock-bottom in the table with just seven points from 25 matches.

They were beaten 3-1 by high-flying Bournemouth last time out, putting out a strong second-half showing to half their two-goal halftime deficit before their opponents scored a third and final goal with seven minutes of normal time left to play.

Brighton & Hove Albion have had mixed results in the Premier League this season but remain in the conversation for European football at this stage of the campaign. They picked up an impressive 3-0 win over Chelsea in the league last weekend with Kaoru Mitoma opening the scoring midway through the first half before Yankuba Minteh netted a brace to seal the points.

The Seagulls sit mid-table in 10th place with 37 points and will be looking to add to that tally when they take on the struggling Saints this weekend.

Southampton vs Brighton & Hove Albion Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 80 meetings between the two teams. Southampton have won 36 of those games while Brighton have won 23 times.

There have been 21 draws between the two clubs including their most recent clash which ended 1-1.

The Seagulls are undefeated in their last six games in this fixture, a run stretching back to 2021.

The Saints have the worst offensive and defensive records in the English top flight this season with just 19 goals scored and 57 conceded.

Brighton (10) have had the most draws in the Premier League this season.

Southampton vs Brighton & Hove Albion Prediction

Southampton have lost six of their last seven league games and have won just once in the competition since early November. They have lost all but one of their last 10 games at the St. Mary's and will be desperate for a result this weekend.

Brighton will head into the weekend clash full of confidence after consecutive wins over Chelsea and should have more than enough to come out on top here.

Prediction: Southampton 1-2 Brighton & Hove Albion

Southampton vs Brighton & Hove Albion Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Brighton to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the last seven matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in each of their last eight matchups)

