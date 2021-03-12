Southampton vs Brighton & Hove Albion prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Southampton are set to play host to Brighton & Hove Albion at the St. Mary's Stadium on Sunday for their latest English Premier League fixture.

Southampton come into this game on the back of a 5-2 loss to Pep Guardiola's Manchester City on Wednesday at the Etihad Stadium. Braces from Belgian midfielder Kevin De Bruyne and Algeria international Riyad Mahrez and a goal from German midfielder Ilkay Gundogan sealed the deal for Manchester City.

England international James Ward-Prowse and attacker Che Adams scored the consolation goals for Southampton.

Brighton & Hove Albion, on the other hand, lost 2-1 to Brendan Rodgers' Leicester City last Sunday at the American Express Community Stadium. Second-half goals from Nigerian forward Kelechi Iheanacho and Ghana international Daniel Amartey ensured victory for Leicester City. Experienced midfielder Adam Lallana scored the sole goal for Brighton & Hove Albion.

Southampton vs Brighton & Hove Albion Head-to-Head

In 15 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Southampton hold the clear advantage. They have won seven games, lost two and drawn six.

The two clubs last faced each other last year in the English Premier League, with Southampton beating Brighton & Hove Albion 2-1. Goals from Danish centre-back Jannik Vestergaard and striker Danny Ings secured the win for Southampton. German midfielder Pascal Gross scored a penalty for Brighton & Hove Albion in the first-half.

Southampton form guide in the English Premier League: L-W-L-L-D

Brighton & Hove Albion form guide in the English Premier League: L-L-L-D-D

Southampton vs Brighton & Hove Albion Team News

Southampton

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl will be unable to call upon the services of young midfielder Will Smallbone, Spanish midfielder Oriol Romeu, attacker Theo Walcott, Republic of Ireland international Michael Obafemi and star striker Danny Ings. There are doubts over the availability of Malian forward Moussa Djenepo.

Injured: Michael Obafemi, Will Smallbone, Oriol Romeu, Danny Ings, Theo Walcott

Doubtful: Moussa Djenepo

Suspended: None

Brighton & Hove Albion

Meanwhile, Brighton & Hove Albion will be without Romanian striker Florin Andone, talented young right-back Tariq Lamptey, wing-back Solly March, centre-back Adam Webster and Colombian forward Jose Izquierdo. There are doubts over the availability of Republic of Ireland international Aaron Connolly.

Injured: Adam Webster, Tariq Lamptey, Florin Andone, Jose Izquierdo, Solly March

Doubtful: Aaron Connolly

Suspended: None

Southampton vs Brighton & Hove Albion Predicted XI

Southampton Predicted XI (4-4-2): Alex McCarthy, Kyle Walker-Peters, Jan Bednarek, Jannik Vestergaard, Ryan Bertrand, Stuart Armstrong, James Ward-Prowse, Ibrahima Diallo, Nathan Redmond, Takumi Minamino, Che Adams

Brighton & Hove Albion Predicted XI (4-4-2): Robert Sanchez, Joel Veltman, Ben White, Lewis Dunk, Dan Burn, Pascal Gross, Yves Bissouma, Steven Alzate, Leandro Trossard, Neal Maupay, Danny Welbeck

Southampton vs Brighton & Hove Albion Prediction

Southampton are 14th in the league table, and after a bright start to their season have struggled. The Saints do not have a big squad, and injuries have not helped their cause.

Brighton & Hove Albion, on the other hand, are 17th in the league table. Graham Potter' side are level on points with 18th placed Fulham, but have a game in hand. Relegation remains a possibility for the Seagulls.

Both sides have struggled recently, despite playing attractive football. Southampton though might just edge past Brighton & Hove Albion.

Prediction: Southampton 1-0 Brighton & Hove Albion

