Southampton vs Burnley Prediction and Betting Tips | 23rd October 2021

Southampton host Burnley at St. Mary's Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday, with both sides having had disappointing starts to their seasons so far.

Southampton are currently 15th in the table. Ralph Hasenhuttl's side picked up their first league win of the season last time out against Leeds United and will hope to carry that momentum into the game against Burnley on Saturday.

Burnley are yet to win a game this season and currently find themselves 18th in the table. Sean Dyche's side will look to kickstart their season with a win against Southampton on Saturday.

With both sides not being in the best of form, it will be interesting to see who prevails on Saturday.

Southampton vs Burnley Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The head-to-head record between the two sides is pretty balanced, with both sides having won two of their last five meetings.

Southampton did the double over Burnley last season. Their last meeting ended 3-2 as the Saints came from 2-0 down to snatch all three points on the night.

Southampton have been woeful in front of goal this season and are ranked 18th in the league in terms of goals scored, with six goals in their eight league games so far.

Burnley are even worse, having scored five goals from their eight league games.

Southampton vs Burnley Prediction

Both sides have been in terrible form this season and that should be evident in Saturday's game. Southampton will be without captain and talisman James Ward-Prowse due to suspension. Meanwhile, Che Adams and Jack Stephens are unlikely to feature.

Burnley could be without their captain, as Ben Mee is still recovering from COVID. Elsewhere, Matej Vydra is also a doubt for the game having injured his back earlier this month.

It is hard to pick a winner between the two sides as both have struggled in the league this season. We expect the game to end in a goalless draw.

Prediction: Southampton 0-0 Burnley

Southampton vs Burnley Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score - NO (Both teams are amongst the worst in the league in terms of chances created and goals scored. It is highly unlikely for either of them to find the back of the net on Saturday).

Tip 3 - More than three bookings during the game - YES (Both James Tarkowski and Josh Brownhill have been booked thrice this season. Meanwhile, Mohammed Salisu has the fifth most fouls in the league this campaign).

