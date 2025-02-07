Southampton vs Burnley Prediction and Betting Tips | 8th February, 2025

Southampton take on Burnley in the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday. The two sides have had contrasting fortunes in their respective leagues.

Ivan Juric's Southampton are coming off a 2-1 Premier League win at newly promoted Ipswich Town. Joe Aribo's 21st-minute opener was cancelled out by Liam Delap 10 minutes later, but the Saints had the last laugh, with Paul Onuadhu drilling hom an 87th-minute winner.

Despite the rare win - only their second in 24 games - Juric's side remain at the foot of the standings, with a paltry nine points, 10 away from safety.

Trending

They have had better luck in the Cup, though, kicking off their campaign with a 3-0 home win in their campaign opener last month. Kamaldeen Sulemana drew first blood in the 20th minute before Tyler Dibling's brace either side of the break sealed their passage to the next round.

Meanwhile, Scott Parker's Burnley are fresh off a 1-0 Championship win at newly promoted Oxford United. Michal Helik's 33rd-minute own goal proved to be the difference between the two teams as the Clarets remain within five points of runaway leaders Leeds United after 31 games.

In the Cup, Parker's side won 3-1 at Reading in the previous round in January, with Zian Flemming's extra-time brace taking the Clarets through to the fourth round.

On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head stats and key numbers, match prediction, and betting tips for the Southampton-Burnley FA Cup clash at St. Mary's:

Southampton vs Burnley head-to-head stats and key numbers

In 64 meetings across competitions, Burnley lead Southampton 24-22, including a 2-0 Premier League home win in their last clash in April 2022.

Both teams have two wins apiece in their last five meetings, all in the Premier League.

The Saints have won just once in their last nine home games across competitions, losing eight.

Burnley are unbeaten in 10 away outings across competitions, winning seven, with the three others ending goalless.

Form guide (last five games across competitions, most recent result first): Southampton: W-L-L-L-W; Burnley: W-D-D-W-D

Southampton vs Burnley prediction

Both teams have won twice in their last five games, but their overall form couldn't have been more contrasting.

Burnley have a slender head-to-head lead over Southampton, who have won just twice in 11 meetings with the Clarets, losing five. However, the Saints have won both FA Cup clashes with Parker's side, with the last one coming in 2014.

The Saints - despite their league travails - have won eight of their 10 FA Cup home games. But on current form, it's difficult to see them extend that run against the Championship high-flyers.

Prediction: Southampton 0-2 Burnley

Southampton vs Burnley betting tips

Tip-1: Burnley to win

Tip-2: Burnley to keep a clean sheet: Yes (They haven't conceded in their last five games across competitions.)

Tip-3: Over 1.5 goals: Yes (Five of their last six meetings across competitions have had at least two goals.)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback