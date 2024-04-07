Southampton vs Coventry City Prediction and Betting Tips | April 9th 2024

Southampton will host Coventry City at the St. Mary's Stadium on Tuesday in another round of the 2023-24 EFL Championship campaign.

The home side have hit a rough patch of late and have now fallen behind in the race for automatic promotion. They played out a goalless draw against struggling Blackburn Rovers in their last match, struggling to fashion any noteworthy chances to alter the result despite dominating possession for much of the game.

Southampton sit fourth in the Championship standings with 75 points from 39 games. They will aim to shake off their latest results and get their campaign back on track this week.

Coventry City, meanwhile, are playing well at the moment and continue their late push for the promotion playoff spots. They beat Leeds United 2-1 in their last match, with in-form duo Ellis Simms and Haji Wright handing the Sky Blues a two-goal lead early after the restart before their opponents halved the deficit later on in the second half.

The visitors sit seventh in the table with 63 points picked up so far and will be looking to continue their strong run of form on Tuesday.

Southampton vs Coventry City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 143 meetings between Southampton and Coventry. The home side have won 48 of their previous matchups while the visitors have won one more. There have been 46 draws between the two teams.

The hosts are undefeated in their last six games in this fixture.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last seven games in this fixture, a run dating back to 2008.

The Saints have scored 76 goals in the Championship this season. Only Leicester City (79) and Ipswich Town (84) have scored more.

Eight of Coventry's 11 league defeats this season have come on the road.

Southampton vs Coventry City Prediction

Southampton are on a three-game winless streak and have won just two of their last eight games across all competitions. They have won just one of their last four home games and could struggle this week.

Coventry City, meanwhile, have won all but one of their last six games across all competitions. They have won their last three away games on the bounce and should pick up a point here.

Prediction: Southampton 2-2 Coventry City

Southampton vs Coventry City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the last five matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in eight of their last nine matchups)