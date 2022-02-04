Southampton vs Coventry City prediction, preview, team news and more | FA Cup 2021-22

Southampton are set to play Coventry City at the St. Mary's Stadium on Saturday in the 4th round of the FA Cup.

Southampton come into this game on the back of a 1-1 draw against Pep Guardiola's Manchester City in the English Premier League. An early first-half goal from full-back Kyle Walker-Peters for Southampton was cancelled out by a second-half goal from centre-back Aymeric Laporte for Manchester City.

Coventry City, on the other hand, lost 1-0 to Chris Wilder's Middlesbrough in the EFL Championship. A second-half goal from Slovenian attacker Andraz Sporar sealed the deal for Middlesbrough.

Southampton vs Coventry City Head-to-Head

In six head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Southampton hold the advantage. They have won three games, lost one and drawn two.

The two clubs last faced each other way back in 2012, with Southampton beating Coventry City 4-0. Goals from striker Billy Sharp, Portuguese centre-back Jose Fonte, Dutch centre-back Jos Hooiveld and midfielder Adam Lallana secured the win for Southampton.

Southampton form guide in the English Premier League: D-L-W-D-W

Coventry City form guide in the EFL Championship: L-W-L-W-L

Southampton vs Coventry City Team News

Southampton

Southampton will be without experienced goalkeeper Alex McCarthy and young midfielder Nathan Tella, while there are doubts over the availability of young right-back Valentino Livramento and midfielder Will Smallbone. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Ralph Hasenhuttl is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Alex McCarthy, Nathan Tella

Doubtful: Will Smallbone, Valentino Livramento

Suspended: None

Coventry City

Meanwhile, Coventry City manager Mark Robins could be without right-back Todd Kane.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Todd Kane

Suspended: None

Southampton vs Coventry City Predicted XI

Southampton Predicted XI (4-4-2): Fraser Forster, Kyle Walker-Peters, Jack Stephens, Lyanco Vojnovic, Romain Perraud, Theo Walcott, James Ward-Prowse, Ibrahima Diallo, Mohamed Elyounoussi, Armando Broja, Adam Armstrong

Coventry City Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Simon Moore, Dominic Hyam, Kyle McFadzean, Jake Clarke-Salter, Josh Eccles, Jamie Allen, Gustavo Hamer, Ian Maatsen, Callum O'Hare, Martyn Waghorn, Viktor Gyokeres

Southampton vs Coventry City Prediction

Southampton are currently 12th in the league, and credit must be given to manager Ralph Hasenhuttl for doing well despite limited investment. There have been some disappointing moments under his management, but Southampton's continued overperformance is due to the Austrian's presence.

Coventry City, on the other hand, are 10th in the EFL Championship. They have signed some talented young players and have done well this season, and will be a team to keep an eye on in the future.

Southampton should win here.

Prediction: Southampton 2-0 Coventry City

Edited by Abhinav Anand