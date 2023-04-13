Southampton vs Crystal Palace Prediction and Betting Tips | 15th April 2023

The Premier League returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Southampton take on Roy Hodgson's Crystal Palace side in an intriguing encounter at the St. Mary's Stadium on Saturday.

Southampton vs Crystal Palace Preview

Crystal Palace are currently in 12th place in the Premier League standings and have shown a degree of improvement under Roy Hodgson. The away side thrashed Leeds United by a 5-1 scoreline last week and will look to achieve a similar scoreline in this match.

Southampton, on the other hand, are rooted at the bottom of the league table at the moment and have been in abysmal form this season. The Saints slumped to a 4-1 defeat against Manchester City in their previous game and will need to work hard to bounce back this weekend.

Southampton vs Crystal Palace Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Southampton have a good historical record against Crystal Palace and have won 49 out of the 116 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Crystal Palace's 42 victories.

Southampton are winless in their last three matches against Crystal Palace in the Premier League, with their previous victory against the Eagles coming by a 3-1 scoreline in 2021.

Crystal Palace won the reverse fixture by a 1-0 scoreline and are looking to complete a Premier League double over the Saints for the first time since the 1980-81 campaign.

Crystal Palace won this fixture against Southampton by a 2-1 scoreline last season and are looking to win consecutive Premier League away games against the Saints for the first time in their history.

Southampton have lost nine Premier League home games this season - their worst record in this regard since the 2019-20 campaign.

Southampton vs Crystal Palace Prediction

Crystal Palace have been impressive under Roy Hodgson so far and were ruthless against Leeds United last week. Jordan Ayew and Eberechi Eze found the back of the net on the day and will look to add to their goal tallies in this match.

Southampton have struggled this season and will need to come up with a miracle to avoid relegation. Crystal Palace are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Southampton 1-3 Crystal Palace

Southampton vs Crystal Palace Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Crystal Palace

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Crystal Palace to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Jordan Ayew to score - Yes

