Southampton vs Crystal Palace Prediction and Betting Tips - 30th April 2022

The Premier League returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Southampton take on Patrick Vieira's Crystal Palace outfit in an important clash at St. Mary's Stadium on Saturday.

Southampton vs Crystal Palace Preview

Crystal Palace are currently in 14th place in the Premier League standings and have slumped after an impressive start to their campaign. The Eagles held Leeds United to a 0-0 stalemate in their previous game and will need to be more clinical this weekend.

Southampton, on the other hand, are in 13th place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best so far. The Saints played out a 2-2 draw against Brighton & Hove Albion last week and have a point to prove in this fixture.

Southampton vs Crystal Palace Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Southampton have a good record against Crystal Palace and have won 48 out of 113 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Crystal Palace's 40 victories.

Southampton have won 14 of their 25 Premier League matches against Crystal Palace and have a higher win rate only against Swansea City.

Crystal Palace have won only one of their last 12 Premier League away games against Southampton, with their previous away victory coming nearly four away games.

Southampton have opened the scoring in five of their last six matches in the Premier League but have managed to score only one of these five games.

Southampton have conceded 19 goals in their last eight matches in the Premier League and have conceded twice in six of these games.

Crystal Palace have failed to score against seven different Premier League matches this season, with only three teams failing to score against more sides.

Southampton vs Crystal Palace Prediction

Crystal Palace have built an impressive squad this season but have been plagued by inconsistency this season. The Eagles can pack a punch on their day and have a point to prove in this fixture.

Southampton have also presented a robust front this year but have a few issues to address ahead of this game. Both teams are evenly matched and could play out a draw this weekend.

Prediction: Southampton 2-2 Crystal Palace

Southampton vs Crystal Palace Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Crystal Palace to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Wilfried Zaha to score - Yes

