Southampton vs Crystal Palace Prediction and Betting Tips | April 2nd 2025

Southampton will invite Crystal Palace to St. Mary's Stadium in the Premier League on Wednesday. The hosts have won just two of their 29 league games and are at the bottom of the standings with nine points.

Palace have 10 wins and are 12th in the standings with a 30-point lead over the hosts.

The Saints suffered their fifth consecutive loss in the Premier League before the international break as they fell to a 2-1 home loss to Wolverhampton Wanderers. Jørgen Strand Larsen bagged a brace for the Wolves, and Paul Onuachu scored a consolation goal for the hosts in the 75th minute.

The visitors defeated Ipswich Town 1-0 in their previous league outing and continued their form in the FA Cup quarterfinals last week with a 3-0 away win over Fulham. Eberechi Eze and Ismaïla Sarr scored in the first half, while Eddie Nketiah added the third goal in the 75th minute.

Southampton vs Crystal Palace Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 118 times in all competitions. They have contested these meetings closely, with the hosts having a narrow 49-44 lead in wins and 25 games ending in draws.

Palace have won their last two meetings against the Saints and registered a 2-1 comeback home win in the reverse fixture in December.

Southampton have lost their last nine Premier League home games and have conceded at least three goals in seven games in that period.

Crystal Palace are on a five-game winning streak in all competitions, keeping three clean sheets. They have scored at least two goals in four games in that period.

The hosts have the worst defensive record in the Premier League this season, conceding 70 goals, 37 more than Palace.

Five of the last seven meetings between them have produced over 2.5 goals.

Southampton vs Crystal Palace Prediction

The Saints have won just one of their last 10 games in all competitions, with that triumph registered against Ipswich Town away from home in the Premier League. Notably, they lost the other nine games in that period. They have won just one of their last six meetings against the visitors.

Taylor Harwood-Bellis was injured while on international duty and won't be risked for this match. Jan Bednarek also suffered a knock and was bleeding from his nose but is likely to start from the bench. Ross Stewart, Juan Larios, James Bree, and Will Smallbone remain sidelined with injuries.

The Eagles have enjoyed a good run of form, scoring 13 goals in their last five games. They are unbeaten in their last seven away games in all competitions while recording six consecutive wins. Notably, they have won their last four Premier League meetings against Southampton, scoring two goals apiece in three games, and are strong favorites.

Joel Ward, Chadi Riad, and Cheick Doucoure are confirmed absentees for the trip to Hampshire, while Will Hughes, absent in the FA Cup meeting against Fulham, is a doubt.

Considering the current form of the two teams and the visitors' recent dominance in this fixture, we back Palace to register a win.

Prediction: Southampton 1-2 Crystal Palace

Southampton vs Crystal Palace Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Crystal Palace to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

