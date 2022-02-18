Southampton vs Everton Prediction and Betting Tips - 19th February 2022

The Premier League is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Southampton lock horns with Frank Lampard's Everton outfit in a crucial encounter at St. Mary's Stadium on Saturday.

Southampton vs Everton Preview

Southampton are currently in 10th place in the Premier League standings and have been inconsistent this season. The Saints did a commendable job in their 1-1 draw against Ralf Rangnick's Manchester United side last weekend and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Everton, on the other hand, are in 16th place in the league table at the moment and have endured one of their worst campaigns in recent history this season. The Toffees bounced back with an important 3-0 victory against Leeds United in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Southampton vs Everton Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Everton have a good record against Southampton and have won 51 out of 106 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Southampton's 32 victories.

Southampton have lost their last two Premier League games against Everton and have not suffered three consecutive defeats against the Toffees for 30 years.

Everton defeated Southampton by a 3-1 margin in the reverse fixture and could complete a league double over the Saints for the first time in 20 years.

Southampton are unbeaten in their last eight Premier League matches at St. Mary's Stadium and have lost only one home game in the competition this season.

A victory in this fixture could give Everton their first set of consecutive wins in the Premier League since September 2020.

Southampton have failed to keep a clean sheet in 13 consecutive Premier League games - their longest run in the competition.

Southampton vs Everton Prediction

Everton have struggled for large parts of this season and will need to win a few games to stay away from the relegation zone. The Toffees have shown signs of improvement under Frank Lampard and will need to step up in the coming months.

Southampton have become a robust unit this season and can pack a punch on their day. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw this weekend.

Prediction: Southampton 2-2 Everton

Southampton vs Everton Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Richarlison to score anytime: YES

Tip 4 - Everton to score first: YES

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi