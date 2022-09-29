Southampton vs Everton Prediction and Betting Tips | 1st October 2022

The Premier League is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Southampton lock horns with a resurgent Everton outfit in an important encounter at the St. Mary's Stadium on Saturday.

Southampton vs Everton Preview

Southampton are currently in 14th place in the Premier League standings and have not been at their best this season. The Saints suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat against Aston Villa this month and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Everton, on the other hand, are in 13th place in the league table at the moment and have improved after a slow start to their campaign. The Toffees edged West Ham United to an important 1-0 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Southampton vs Everton Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Everton have a good record against Southampton and have won 51 out of the 107 matched played between the two teams, as opposed to Southampton's 33 victories.

Southampton defeated Everton by a 2-0 margin in February this year and will look to achieve consecutive Premier League victories against the Toffees for the first time in nearly eight years.

Everton have lost seven of their last nine away league games against Southampton - more than they had suffered in their previous 22 visits to St. Mary's Stadium.

Southampton have lost each of their last two Premier League games without finding the back of the net - only on two occasions under Ralph Hassenhuttl have they played three such matches in a row.

Everton are currently unbeaten in their last five games in the Premier League - their longest such run in the competition under Frank Lampard.

Southampton won their previous home game against Chelsea by a 2-1 margin and could win successive home games in the Premeir League for the first time since February this year.

Southampton vs Everton Prediction

Everton have grown in stature since the start of the season and are in impressive form at the moment. Frank Lampard has managed to get the best out of his players and will need them to step up yet again this weekend.

Southampton have been plagued by inconsistency this season and have a point to prove in this fixture. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: Southampton 1-1 Everton

Southampton vs Everton Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Southampton to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Neal Maupay to score - Yes

