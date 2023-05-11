Southampton vs Fulham Prediction and Betting Tips | 13th May 2023

The Premier League is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Southampton take on an impressive Fulham side in an important encounter at St. Mary's Stadium on Saturday.

Southampton vs Fulham Preview

Fulham are currently in 10th place in the Premier League standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The Cottagers thrashed Leicester City by a 5-3 scoreline in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Southampton, on the other hand, are rooted to the bottom of the league table at the moment and have struggled this season. The Saints suffered a damaging 4-3 defeat against Nottingham Forest last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Southampton vs Fulham Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Southampton have a good record against Fulham and have won 30 out of the 78 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Fulham's 23 victories.

Southampton have lost only one of their last 31 league games at home against Fulham and are unbeaten in their last 21 such games against the Cottagers.

Fulham won the reverse fixture by a narrow 2-1 scoreline and will be looking to complete a league double over Southampton for the first time in their history.

If they fail to secure all three points in this fixture, Southampton could get relegated from the Premier League for only the third time in their history, with the previous occasion coming in the 2004-05 campaign.

Southampton have suffered defeat in 23 matches in the Premier League this season - their joint-worst. record in a single season in the top flight and their worst performance in this regard since the 1993-94 season.

Southampton vs Fulham Prediction

Fulham have stuttered in recent weeks and have a few issues to address ahead of this match. Carlos Vinicius and Tom Cairney were impressive against Leicester City last week and will look to step up in this fixture.

Southampton are fighting for their top-flight status at the moment and cannot afford to slip up this weekend. Fulham have been the better team this season, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Southampton 1-2 Fulham

Southampton vs Fulham Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Fulham

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Fulham to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Carlos Vinicius to score - Yes

Poll : 0 votes